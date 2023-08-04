These 5 fruits can stop you from losing weight

However, it is essential to tread carefully, as not all fruits are harmless when trying to lose weight.

Here are five surprising fruits that may hinder your weight loss efforts.

1. Avocado

ADVERTISEMENT

Often celebrated for heart-healthy fats and numerous health benefits, avocados can also be a double-edged sword for those aiming to lose weight. While they are packed with nutrients, avocados are calorie-dense, which can lead to unintentional overconsumption.

Pulse Nigeria

To strike a balance, savour this luscious fruit in moderation and consider portion control to avoid excess calorie intake.

2. Mango

The tropical delight of mangoes can be irresistible, but their high natural sugar content can be counterproductive to your weight loss goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Although packed with vitamins and antioxidants, indulging in excessive mango consumption may contribute to an increase in calorie intake. Moderation is key, and pairing mangoes with a protein-rich snack can help slow down sugar absorption.

3. Grapes

Grapes may be tiny and tantalising, but they harbour a surprisingly high sugar content. Consuming large quantities of grapes can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and may hinder your efforts to shed unwanted pounds.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Opt for portion-controlled servings or switch to lower-sugar fruits like berries for a more weight-friendly snack.

4. Banana

Bananas are a popular choice for a quick energy boost, but their high carbohydrate and sugar content can pose challenges for weight loss.

While bananas provide essential nutrients, be mindful of portion sizes to avoid an excessive intake of carbohydrates that may hinder your progress.

5. Pineapple

ADVERTISEMENT

The tropical delight of pineapple brings a burst of tangy sweetness, making it a favourite summertime treat. However, its high sugar content can impact your calorie balance.

Enjoy pineapple in moderation, and pair it with protein or healthy fats to create a balanced and satisfying snack.

Pulse Nigeria

As you embark on your weight loss journey, making informed decisions about your dietary choices is essential. While fruits are undeniably packed with nutrients and health benefits, some varieties may accidentally impede your progress.