Here are some of the best gynaecologists for your pregnancy needs

1. St. Charles Hospital Limited

This hospital makes it to this list of the best gynaecologists in Lagos because they are specialists in surgery, general medicine, health screening programme, obstetrics and gynaecology, pediatrics, industrial medicine, maternity services, house call, laboratory services, ultrasound scanning, and ECG.

Address: 3, Oshinkalu Close, Off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

Email: email: saintcharleshospitallimited@yahoo.com

3. The Peninsula Hospital

The Peninsula Hospital offers first-class medical service to pregnant women. The gynaecology practice works hard to uphold the health and safety of both the mother and the baby.

A review left on the hospital website had nothing but high praise for the service delivery:

“I had a pleasant and great time at the hospital. I went to visit a friend but the way I was welcomed was shockingly pleasant. The nurses on duty and ambulance were alert. I recommend this hospital to my friends.”

Address: Km 23, Lekki Expressway, Ikota, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

4. Royal Specialist Hospital

Royal Specialist Hospital is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility hospital, treating people with the perfect balance of quality, compassion, respect and dignity, and helping patients feel as whole and healthy as possible.

Address: 1, Olubunmi Alonge Street, Pako Bus Stop, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.

5. Olive Branch Fertility Services

The Olive Branch Clinic is a health management organization that has delivered first-class health interventions and initiatives since 2005 across Nigeria.

Patients are their first priority, and that’s why they have made this list of the best gynaecologists in Lagos.

Olive Branch patients don’t have to wait for extensive waiting lists. The hospital’s care-coordinators proactively interface with clients and care givers to ensure that evidence based optimal care is given and received. They also ensure two key ingredients that make the patient’s experience as unique as possible.

Address: 21B, Ramat crescent, Ogudu G.R.A, Lagos Mainland, Lagos, Nigeria.

6. Nordica Fertility Centre

Nordica Fertility Center was established by renowned fertility expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, in association with Nordica International, Denmark, to provide the latest and most advanced assisted reproductive services for treatment of male and female infertility related issues.

Over the years, they have worked with hundreds of couples to solve their fertility challenges.

Their Care Team deploys a patient-care approach. Knowing their patients allows them to develop individualized treatment plans because the familiarity and consistency of care contributes to each patient’s well-being, and ultimately, to the success of their treatment.

Address: 106/108, Norman William Street, Ikoyi South West, Eti Osa, Lagos, Nigeria.

7. Watershed Hospital

Watershed offers in/outpatient care in Ob/gyn, surgery, family medicine, optometry, and maritime health.

Address: No 2, Otunba Adenuga Street, Elshaddai B/s, Idimu, Alimosho, Lagos, Nigeria.

8. The Premier Specialist Medical Centre

The Premier Specialists Medical Centre is the manifestation of a dream to promote the highest possible complete health care service, attainable in the most developed parts of the world, in Nigeria.

This specialist hospital aims is to serve the health care needs Lagos state indigenes by providing quality and comprehensive health care with the application of modern technology.

Their core mission is to be a complete management hospital. They apply modern technology, balanced by their care for, and empathy with every patient, meeting all their needs in-house.

Their vision is to promote the highest complete health care service attainable in Nigeria through the harmonious utilisation of specialists in the various aspects of medicine and the application of modern technology.

Address: 64, Emma Abimbola Close, Lekki Peninsula Phase 1, Eti Osa, Lagos, Nigeria.

9. Preston Hospital

Preston hospital is located in the serene environment of Lekki Phase 1. Clients are assured of a wide range of services to include obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, internal medicine and general surgery.

They provide a 24 hour consultant-led care with a dedicated team of consultants, general practitioners and nursing officers to ensure that clients are restored to optimum health.

Address: 20, Olaitan Sebanjo Street, Lekki Estate Phase 1, Eti Osa, Lagos, Nigeria.

10. Ikeja Medical Centre

The Ikeja medical Center Limited (I.M.C) has evolved to become a highly rated medical centre in Nigeria. The goal of the hospital is to provide top-class medical allied services to patients, using the most up-to-date technology, coupled with continuous training.

The hospital has grown in leaps and bounds within a few years due to the commitment of the Staff and the goodwill it enjoys from the public.

Address: 11, Ogunmodede Street, Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

11. South Shore Women's Clinic

South Shore Women’s Clinic is a women-focused healthcare facility. They aim to provide excellent care in a well organised and patient-friendly atmosphere using evidence-based medical practice.

Excellence and empathy are of paramount importance to South Shore Women’s Clinic. They work hard to provide women with the same advanced treatment procedures offered abroad (non-invasive and minimally- invasive treatment options), and to substantially reduce the need to travel abroad for medical care.

