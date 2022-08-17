The only caveat when it comes to chewing gum is to buy sugar-free gum because gum with a lot of sugar can cause tooth decay.
The amazing health benefits of chewing gum
Even though chewing gum has been done since ancient times, do you know that it is healthy to chew gum?
Here are some benefits of chewing gum;
Reduces acid reflux and heartburn
Chewing gum helps to balance the acids in your stomach and reduce acid reflux and heartburn.
Helps with weight loss
You burn 11 calories for every hour you chew gum. Do you also know that chewing gum reduces your craving for food and that inversely helps you lose weight?
Keep your teeth healthy and breath fresh
Chewing gum helps to remove food residue from your mouth and keep saliva from your mouth. It also reduces bad breath that can happen from several hours of silence and food debris.
Improves your memory
Eating gum when you are reading can work wonders for your memory. Chewing gum increases blood flow to your brain. Research has also found that it increases short-term memory by 35%. However, chewing gum for too long can have a negative effect on memory.
Improves alertness
This is one of the most common uses of chewing gum, especially when you are bored during the day. Chewing gum can revamp your mood and make you feel less tired or dull.
Reduces nausea
Nausea makes you feel like vomiting, and you can feel nauseous for various reasons. Pregnancy, motion sickness or sickness can make you feel nauseous. Chewing gum increases saliva production which in turn helps you feel better.
