The amazing health benefits of chewing gum

Here are some benefits of chewing gum;

Reduces acid reflux and heartburn

Chewing gum helps to balance the acids in your stomach and reduce acid reflux and heartburn.

Helps with weight loss

You burn 11 calories for every hour you chew gum. Do you also know that chewing gum reduces your craving for food and that inversely helps you lose weight?

Keep your teeth healthy and breath fresh

Chewing gum helps to remove food residue from your mouth and keep saliva from your mouth. It also reduces bad breath that can happen from several hours of silence and food debris.

Improves your memory

Eating gum when you are reading can work wonders for your memory. Chewing gum increases blood flow to your brain. Research has also found that it increases short-term memory by 35%. However, chewing gum for too long can have a negative effect on memory.

Improves alertness

This is one of the most common uses of chewing gum, especially when you are bored during the day. Chewing gum can revamp your mood and make you feel less tired or dull.

Reduces nausea