RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The amazing health benefits of chewing gum

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though chewing gum has been done since ancient times, do you know that it is healthy to chew gum?

Chewing gum has health benefits (Shutterstock)
Chewing gum has health benefits (Shutterstock)

The only caveat when it comes to chewing gum is to buy sugar-free gum because gum with a lot of sugar can cause tooth decay.

Here are some benefits of chewing gum;

Chewing gum helps to balance the acids in your stomach and reduce acid reflux and heartburn.

You burn 11 calories for every hour you chew gum. Do you also know that chewing gum reduces your craving for food and that inversely helps you lose weight?

Chewing gum helps to remove food residue from your mouth and keep saliva from your mouth. It also reduces bad breath that can happen from several hours of silence and food debris.

Eating gum when you are reading can work wonders for your memory. Chewing gum increases blood flow to your brain. Research has also found that it increases short-term memory by 35%. However, chewing gum for too long can have a negative effect on memory.

This is one of the most common uses of chewing gum, especially when you are bored during the day. Chewing gum can revamp your mood and make you feel less tired or dull.

Nausea makes you feel like vomiting, and you can feel nauseous for various reasons. Pregnancy, motion sickness or sickness can make you feel nauseous. Chewing gum increases saliva production which in turn helps you feel better.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems' braids are always pretty, here are 5 hairstyles inspired by her

Tems' braids are always pretty, here are 5 hairstyles inspired by her

5 things you probably never knew about Okpa

5 things you probably never knew about Okpa

Osun Osogbo Festival 2022: Goldberg reinforces love for Yoruba tradition

Osun Osogbo Festival 2022: Goldberg reinforces love for Yoruba tradition

5 fascinating date ideas for art lovers

5 fascinating date ideas for art lovers

The amazing health benefits of chewing gum

The amazing health benefits of chewing gum

7 Nigerian snacks that will take you back to your childhood

7 Nigerian snacks that will take you back to your childhood

OctaFX and KIR Foundation celebrate the completion of charitable educational project YES

OctaFX and KIR Foundation celebrate the completion of charitable educational project YES

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride who wore 11 outfits for her wedding

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride who wore 11 outfits for her wedding

For women: How to calculate your pregnancy due date at home

For women: How to calculate your pregnancy due date at home

Trending

The health benefits of this plant are miraculous [Daily Advent]

The health benefits of bitter leaf are impressive

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

5 Foods That Increase Your Chances Of Conceiving Twins (Curious Kids)

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins