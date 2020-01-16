Tangerines are one of the oldest hybrid fruits in the world and are a cross between a mandarin orange and a bitter orange.

Tangerine peel contains many beneficial compounds that are believed to support good cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and to support a healthy liver. Aside from these benefits, it supplies amazing benefits to your skin.

If you have any beauty concerns, this article will help you out. Here are the beauty benefits of tangerine peels.

1. Treats acne

If you suffer from acne, this is a great remedy for you. Tangerine peels can be ground and used in making a very beneficial face mask. The vitamin C and antibacterial properties in the tangerine peel help to kill bacteria and fight the reoccurrence of acne.

Tangerine peel supplies the skin with great benefits

2. Tones the skin

Instead of spending so much money on getting skin toner filled with chemicals, you can make a very active skin toner from the tangerine. To do this, immerse the peels of two tangerines in warm water and leave it overnight. Shake it on the morning and throw out the tangerine peels. You now have a very effective toner. For better results, use mostly at night and make sure you refrigerate it.

3. Slow down aging

Tangerine peels can also help to slow down the aging process because of the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants. When you use the tangerine peel powder for a face mask or use the tangerine toner regularly, you'll notice the difference in the texture of your skin.