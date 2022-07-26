Study reveals napping frequently is linked to hypertension and stroke

Good heart health has always been linked to a good night's sleep because insomnia and other sleep deficiencies can lead to high blood pressure.

The catch

A study published by the American Heart Association showed that napping frequently can be linked to hypertension.

According to the Sleep Foundation, a nap is a short period of sleep during the day.

A study was conducted with 358 451 participants free of hypertension or stroke from UK Biobank.

Those who napped often and those who never did were compared. The result was those who never napped had a higher risk of hypertension and stroke than those who did.

The study showed that those who napped during the day were 12% more likely to have high blood pressure and 24% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not nap at all.

It also showed that a person younger than 60 years old who naps almost every day is at risk of developing high blood pressure by 20%.

Why does napping lead to hypertension and stroke?