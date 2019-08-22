Most people who consider penis enlargement treatments have normal-sized penises, meaning that they are adequately sized for sexual activity and urination.

Penises come in all shapes and sizes, and they can vary considerably.

According to Medical News Today, a 2014 study, which included 15,521 men from around the world, determined that:

The average flaccid penis was 9.16 cm, or 3.61 inches (in), long and 9.31 cm (3.66 in) in girth.

The average erect penis was 13.12 cm (5.16 in) long and 11.66 cm (4.59 cm) in girth.

The authors estimated that 5 percent of men have an erect penis longer than 16 cm. In another 5 percent, the erect penis would be shorter than around 10 cm.

Manufacturers claim that products, including pills, creams, and stretching devices, can increase penis size. Some people also consider surgery.

Although evidence exists to suggest that stretching can increase your size, the results are usually minimal. In some cases, they may even be temporary so make sure you adjust your expectations before trying any exercises.

According to Healthline,one 2010 review reported that men who used the Andropenis stretching device saw an increase in size with extended daily use. Participants used the device for six hours per day over the course of four months. They gained anywhere from 1.8 to 3.1 centimeters (cm) in length.

You can learn more about how penis stretching works, how to set realistic expectations, and safe stretching techniques you can try at home in this helpful guide. Make sure your safety is paramount and that you aren't stretching your body beyond its limits.

Risks

Several structures within the penis allow it to perform its main functions of urination and ejaculation:

The urethra carries urine from the bladder. It is a thin tube running throughout the penis and carrying urine out of the bladder. The urethra is part of the corpus spongiosum, which turns into the glans penis, or the helmet of the penis.

The erectile body is also known as the corpus cavernosum. It quickly fills with blood to achieve an erection prior to ejaculation.

The corpus cavernosum surrounds the corpus spongiosum, extends from just behind the glans to the pelvis, and splits into two chambers that attach to the right and left ischial tuberosity (the bones that men sit on).

Any procedure focused on making the penis larger can damage these structures, potentially causing sexual dysfunction,2 trouble urinating, or interfering with blood flow in the penis.

Safe stretching exercises

Before you do any manual stretching:

Only do these exercises while you're flaccid

Stop if the exercise causes pain or discomfort.

Sit or stand against a wall or table while you’re doing them.

Only do these exercises once or twice a day to avoid injury.

Talk to your doctor if you want to hold these exercises longer or do them more frequently.

To manually stretch your penis:

Grip the head of your penis. Pull your penis upward, stretching it out for about 10 seconds. Pull your penis to the left for another 10 seconds, then to the right. Repeat these steps once or twice a day for about 5 minutes.

Or try this:

Grip the head of your penis. Pull your penis upward. Press on the area around the base of your penis at the same time. Hold this position for about 10 seconds. Repeat these steps with your penis pulled to the left, applying pressure to the base of your penis on the right side. Repeat these steps with your penis pulled to the right, applying pressure to the base of your penis on the left side. Repeat this exercise once a day for up to 2 minutes.

To “jelq” your penis: