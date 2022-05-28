Sights and sounds from Fenty's Beauty launch in Nigeria

In Lagos, it launched at the “Fenty Club” at WBar where over +200 attendees and were treated to a special performance by Lojay and DJ Neptune.

Many celebrities and beauty influencers were in attendance. Annie Idibia, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, Adunni Ade, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Dimma Umeh, Mercy Eke, Cynthia Nwadiora, Tania Omotayo, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, Erica Nlewedim, Toyosi Etim Effiong amongst others graced the place with their presence grace.

Rihanna created both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin with a global vision in mind to reinforce the notion of “Beauty for all.”

It is this brand ethos that makes Rihanna’s decision to expand her Fenty brands to Africa a historic milestone and natural next step.

“I am a proud Bajan who feels a close connection to Africa and to its people. I’ve had the pleasure, the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you."

"Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to 8 African countries and then hopefully more in the future – means so much to me.” Rihanna says.

The entire assortment from both Fenty Beauty and Fenty will be available from May 27th, 2022, exclusively at Essenza stores nationally.

Consumers will be able to shop both in-store and online for bestsellers like the Fenty Skin Start’r Set – Rihanna’s daily 3-step skincare routine, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation – the foundation that changed the game with 50 true to color shade; Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer – a must-have lip gloss that offers an explosive shine, without the stickiness, and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – the ultimate radiance for face and eyes.

Across Africa, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are also now available at the following locations:

South Africa, Arc Stores,

Nigeria, Essenza Nigeria

Kenya, Lintons Beauty

Namibia, Edgars

Botswana Edgars

Ghana, Essenza Ghana

Zambia, Color Café Zambia