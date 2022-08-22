RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Should you take part in threesomes?

Temi Iwalaiye

A threesome is a group of three people engaging in sexual activity. Is it a good idea?

A threesome is usually exciting [Men'shealth]

A threesome can be MFM or FFM (Male, Female, Male) (Female, Female and Male). Single or coupled individuals might give it a shot.

The imbalance of a threesome provides some excitement, even though some might prefer a foursome to balance the equation.

What are the pros and cons of a threesome?

Being with someone for a long time can get less and less exciting, many people try to spice things up in the bedroom by seeking the help of someone else to please their spouse - plus it is a voyeuristic adventure.

Still, on the idea that sex can get boring after a while, people want to try something new and know that they’ve done it all, exhausted their entire sexual arsenal and stretched the limit of their sexuality.

Some people get turned on when they see their partner or others enjoying themselves - it’s similar to how people enjoy watching their partner masturbate.

Whether you want to admit it or not, inviting a third party into your relationship means that it is no longer monogamous.

What if someone invites someone over for a threesome so they can fulfil their self-centred idea of having sex with someone they've always wanted to or are already sleeping with?

It’s also possible that they might enjoy sex with the other person in the threesome more than you and craves them even after the exercise.

If it’s an MFM situation, it is easier when both men run a train on the woman (have sex with the woman) but in a situation where the two men do not have a fluid sexuality, one party might have to be a spectator. Most heterosexual men will prefer a threesome involving two women.

Having unprotected sex with someone whose sexual health history you are not sure of is a bad idea.

