Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Rihanna, known for her bold and ever-changing hairstyles, shared her personal inspiration behind Fenty Hair in an Instagram post.

The news was revealed on Instagram with a captivating short video emphasising the significance of hair across all ages and races.

In a collaborative post between Fenty Beauty and Skin, the announcement video featured a caption that read, “Ok some of you guessed it – @fentyhair is the newest fam on the block!!! 🏠 COMING 6/13. We know you’ve been waitingggg so sign up via link in bio and get access to shop before anyone else.” The new haircare line is described as a “flexible line in products” designed for all hair types, making it a natural extension of Rihanna's diverse beauty and skin product ranges.

Rihanna, known for her bold and ever-changing hairstyles, shared her personal inspiration behind Fenty Hair. In her Instagram caption, she reflected on her own hair journey, stating, “A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural – so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.

The Fenty Hair website is set to launch on June 13, and fans can sign up now to gain early access. As anticipation builds, Rihanna's latest venture promises to bring her signature touch of innovation and inclusivity to the haircare industry. Check out the announcement below and get ready to experience the Fenty Hair revolution.

See the trailer video below:

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

