ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

Lynet Okumu

Surprising reasons you should never remove wax from your ears

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud
A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

In a world where personal hygiene is given utmost importance, it's common for people to take every measure to ensure they are clean from head to toe.

Recommended articles

This often includes the ears, where the presence of earwax can seem like a sign of uncleanliness to many.

However, before you reach for that cotton swab, it's crucial to understand why earwax, plays an essential role in our health.

A woman cleaning her ears
A woman cleaning her ears Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ear wax, medically known as cerumen, is not mere 'waste' but a critical part of our body's natural defense system. It serves several key functions:

  • Protection: Ear wax forms a protective barrier, preventing dust, bacteria, and other foreign particles from entering and damaging the ear canal.
  • Cleaning and Lubrication: Contrary to the belief that ear wax is a sign of uncleanliness, it cleans and lubricates the ear canal, preventing dry, itchy ears.
  • Antibacterial Properties: Ear wax contains natural antibacterial properties that help prevent infections within the ear canal.
A man cleaning his ears
A man cleaning his ears Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While it might be tempting to reach for a cotton swab to keep your ears feeling fresh and clean, over-cleaning could lead to more harm than good. Here's why:

  • Impaction: Over-cleaning can push wax deeper into the ear canal, leading to impaction. This can cause discomfort, hearing loss, and even infections.
  • Loss of Protection: Removing too much wax strips away the ear's natural protection, making it more vulnerable to infections and damage.
  • Ear Damage: The skin inside the ear canal is delicate. Aggressive cleaning can cause cuts and abrasions, leading to infections and pain.

Our bodies are designed to manage ear wax effectively without external intervention. The movement of our jaw (while talking or eating) helps to slowly move ear wax out of the canal, where it eventually dries up and falls out naturally.

This self-cleaning process means that for most people, ear wax does not need to be manually removed.

ADVERTISEMENT
A woman cleaning her ears
A woman cleaning her ears Pulse Live Kenya

There are instances where medical intervention might be necessary:

  • Excessive Buildup: Some people naturally produce more wax, or it doesn't clear out well, leading to blockages.
  • Hearing Changes: If you experience sudden hearing loss or persistent hearing changes, it's important to consult a professional.
  • Discomfort or Pain: If there's discomfort, pain, or a sensation of fullness in the ears, professional evaluation can help.

In such cases, visiting a healthcare provider is the safest way to address the issue. They can remove excess wax safely or treat any underlying conditions without risking your ear health.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man cleaning his ears
A man cleaning his ears Pulse Live Kenya

For most people, cleaning the outer ear with a damp cloth during a shower is sufficient. Avoid inserting anything into the ear canal, as this can lead to injury and infection.

If you're concerned about earwax buildup, over-the-counter ear drops are available to help soften the wax, making it easier for the ear to expel it naturally.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to maintain your individuality while still in a relationship

How to maintain your individuality while still in a relationship

Reality Check: Your work colleagues are not your friends

Reality Check: Your work colleagues are not your friends

See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

Men, never tell your woman these 5 things during an argument

Men, never tell your woman these 5 things during an argument

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

How to make kulikuli (adunlee) at home

How to make kulikuli (adunlee) at home

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

5 ways to unwind with wine

5 ways to unwind with wine

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How social media keeps you addicted [Yahoo]

How social media apps keep you addicted and hooked

Can diabetic women deliver via CS?

Can diabetic women have children via CS?: Here’s what you need to know

Foods and drinks that prevent bad mouth odour [fermeliadental]

Get rid of bad breath with these 5 foods and drinks

Dettol's Skincare Masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin

The Power of Moisturisation: Dettol's skincare masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin