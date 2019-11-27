Eyeglasses are great for both improving how you see, but sometimes eyeglasses can lead to discomfort, particularly headaches.

Most people who wear prescription glasses are doing so for what eye experts call refractive errors, which are imperfections in the shape of the eye that impact focusing power. Studies have shown that your eyes will adjust pretty easily to your old glasses, but it's different with a new glass. If you’re wearing new glasses for the first time or are dealing with a big prescription change, your eyes are going to have to unlearn whatever strategies they were using to see the world as clearly as possible.

Adjusting to your new prescription can be a difficult transition. While you’re growing accustom to the new eyeglasses, you may experience blurry vision, which inevitably causes headaches. It can take up to two weeks to adapt to the new prescription.

The position of your frames may also cause headaches. Your eye care professional should tailor the frames to fit properly on your face and be the appropriate distance from your pupils.

Note: A little bit of a headache with your new glasses that goes away after your first [few] days can be fairly normal, but if you’re having a persistent headache or eye strain, that’s never normal.

How to fix the headaches

You can't run away from the glasses because you're feeling some type of discomfort. You have to ease into wearing your new glasses full-time. It's recommended that wearing the glasses for three to four hours and then taking a break from them throughout a couple of days would help you.

When you remove your eyeglasses in a dark room, it allows them to relax without having to focus on something. Also, taking a pain reliever will help alleviate some of the discomfort from headaches.