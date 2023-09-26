Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise
At the private dinner, CKay was unveiled as the first-ever African face of the world of Polo Franchise.
Guests enjoyed a 3-course dinner and cocktails inspired by the ingredients - Orange Blossom, Rose & Oud while they were taking on a journey to the world of Polo.
Shop the new POLO OUD Eau de Parfum fragrance by Ralph Lauren Fragrances at Essenza stores nationwide & Online
RALPHLAURENFRAGRANCES #POLOOUD
