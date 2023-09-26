Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

ADVERTISEMENT
Ralph Lauren Fragrances hosted CKay alongside tastemakers to an intimate dinner in Lagos, Nigeria to celebrate the launch of the new Polo Oud Eau de Parfum.
At the private dinner, CKay was unveiled as the first-ever African face of the world of Polo Franchise.

Polo Oud Eau de Parfum is a new masculine fragrance designed to take you on a journey of intrigue and opulence.
Guests enjoyed a 3-course dinner and cocktails inspired by the ingredients - Orange Blossom, Rose & Oud while they were taking on a journey to the world of Polo.
Polo Oud Eau de Parfum, a new masculine fragrance designed to take you on a journey of intrigue and opulence.
Shop the new POLO OUD Eau de Parfum fragrance by Ralph Lauren Fragrances at Essenza stores nationwide & Online

RALPHLAURENFRAGRANCES #POLOOUD

