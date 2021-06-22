Pros and cons of losing weight by intermittent fasting
If the problem you have is eating too much, then intermittent fasting is one of the things you can do to lose weight.
Losing weight is not a ball in the park. It takes a lot of commitment, dedication, and consistency. Intermittent fasting is one of the ways to lose weight.
Types of Intermittent fasting
- Warrior diet – This is when you eat high protein like eggs, vegetables, and low-calorie food content for 20 hours and then you have only 4 hours to eat all the calories you want.
- Eat stop eat – This is when you fast for up to 24 hours a week and eat regularly for the rest of the week
- 5/2 diet – Eating regularly for 5 days but restricting your diet for the remaining 2 days.
- 16/8 method – Abstaining for 16 hours and then eating normally for the remaining 8 hours.
Pros of intermittent fasting
- Fasting for a long period causes a shift in the body’s metabolism. This shift causes fat to be a source of energy and not glucose.
- Logically, intermittent fasting makes the person consume fewer calories than they would have if they were not fasting.
- Research has shown that reducing the amount of food you eat in a day might stop people from having hypertension and lower blood pressure.
- Intermittent fasting also lowers insulin levels.
Cons of intermittent fasting
- It makes no sense to exercise less self-control on days you are not fasting and eat too much food and calories.
- It causes the person to be dizzy, nauseous, moody, tired or have headaches.
- It can lead to eating disorders.
Weigh your options and check with your doctor to see if intermittent fasting is a healthy option for you.
