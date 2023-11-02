Narciso Rodrigez celebrates femininity, fragrance ‘All of Me’ perfume launch

Twenty years after the launch of for her, a fragrance that changed the landscape of modern perfumery forever, Narciso Rodriguez Parfums opens a new chapter, marking a bold new era for the fragrance house by introducing all of me, a colourful fragrance that reinterprets femininity for a whole new generation. A celebration of individuality and self-expression, all of me is a fragrance for a new movement of empowered and free-spirited women who explore their truth and confidently embrace all that makes them unique. Unfiltered and indefinable, all of me woman commands her own narrative, knowing that her true colours create her inimitable light.

This exquisite scent was specially created by Dora Baghriche and Daphne Bugey, two of the most sought-after perfumers in the industry, to be a daring and multifaceted floral fragrance. They were inspired to create a floral like no other by combining the iconic scent of rose with another flower, traditionally not used in feminine perfumery. ‘Our desire was to transcend the codes of fragrance by pairing the softness and timeless femininity of rose with a quintessentially masculine ingredient – geranium,’ says Dora Baghriche.

‘By fusing geranium with this iconic flower, we have created a more assertive and complex rose – the rose becomes racier, more modern, denser and deeper. In this way, the geranium brings an edge and singularity to the scent, giving the wearer a confidence to express her unique self’ says Daphné Bugey

In addition to this rose-geranium accord, the fragrance is built around a second fundamental facet: a more creamy and enveloping evolution of the rare Egyptian music-inspired accord that sits at the heart of every Narciso Rodriguez fragrance. Six different music notes are blended to create an addictive, second-skin quality, each bringing a distinct dimension to the scent – a softness, a luminosity or a rich, woody texture. Milky notes are fused with this music to create a new creamy sensuality – a milky-muse accord that completely reinvents the signature Narciso Rodriguez music.

The launch event was a true celebration of femininity and sophistication. Guests were welcomed into a world of minimalist luxury and treated to an immersive experience, where they could explore the fragrance through interactive displays and sensory journeys. The International Trainer for Narciso Rodriguez, welcomed everyone in an opening speech and led guests to the Olfactory Room for a captivating sensory experience where they explored the story and essence behind the all of me fragrance.

Guests were later treated to delectable canapes and signature cocktails crafted around the ingredients of the all of me fragrance.

Celebrities, fashion icons and influencers well attended the event in the industry such as Jemima Osunde, Amy Okoli, Kamsi Nnamani, and other fabulous personalities. The fragrance left an indelible impression on everyone in attendance which made them all eager to experience this alluring scent for themselves.

With this new creation, Narciso Rodriguez invites all women to embrace their uniqueness and true colours and bask in the enchantment of all of me. All of me is available for purchase at Essenza stores, both online and in-store nationwide.

