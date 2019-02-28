The beauty industry in Nigeria is thriving in more ways than one. In a sea of clinics and medical spas, one in particular pips the rest to the post with it's commitment to high-quality care and it's boundless innovation.

Every aspect of beauty from cosmetology to aesthetics is represented in Nigeria but one special clinic has emerged with state of the art equipment and technology, with Medical Aesthetician, Onyeka Udechukwu at the helm. Meet, Hello Perfect.

Hello Perfect Aesthetics and Laser Clinic is a leading Lagos- based medical aesthetics and laser clinic . They specialise in various medical skincare, laser and anti-aging services that will rejuvenate the skin and restore your natural beauty and glow. They are fully-equipped with the latest technology and dedicated to helping you maintain a healthy, flawless appearance ad get the most out of your skin.

The beauty and brains behind Hello Perfect is Medical Aesthetician and Senior Laser Technician Onyeka Udechukwu. Onyeka was trained by the world's best in Texas, USA and has worked in some of the most prestigious clinics both here and abroad before branching out on her own.

Over the last three years, skin care and laser aesthetics has been a passion and lifestyle for Onyeka. While pursuing her certifications in Texas, she worked at Treasure Chest MedSpa Dallas and quickly rose to become the Head Aesthetician, successfully delivering combined treatments to achieve great end-results.

The decision to open a clinic was a no-brainer for the ambitious Onyeka who was determined to elevate the level of aesthetic care we have here in Nigeria and introduce a luxury clinic that provides high-quality care using cutting edge technology and procedures to transform your skin.

Onyeka wants every patient's new-found glow to be noticed by their friends and family after having received one of the many treatments on offer at Hello Perfect. She aims to exceed expectations and is committed to helping her clients rediscover and maintain their youth. Hello Perfect's mantra is 'Renew. Ageless. Beauty' and each of their carefully curated procedures goes a long way towards helping you achieve all three.

Talking at the Hello Perfect press conference, Onyeka is certainly a woman who knows her stuff. With her expertly explaining the difference between various skin types and why melanin needs to be treated with extra care, it's clear that your skin is in safe hands.

From chemical peels, to fillers, facials, acne treatments, to authentic laser treatments and so much more, Hello Perfect is a safe haven where, working with experts, you can transform into the best version of yourself.

Hello Perfect aims to be a trusted player in the medical aesthetics industry by providing clients with affordable services, efficient and effective treatments without compromising on personal safety by having the highest regard for client satisfaction. Client safety, comfort and confidentiality remains Onyeka's utmost priority.

Just a few minutes in Onyeka's presence. From her unbelievably flawless skin (a walking advert if we ever saw one) to her wealth of knowledge in her field, it's clear that Hello Perfect will be a clinic that will challenge the status quo in Nigeria.

Welcome to a new era in aesthetics!