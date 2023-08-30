Make an impact with the Nivea Men Deep range
#FeaturebyNivea
Men’s skincare game has evolved from the ‘All-purpose’ shower gels to using products that work for specific skin challenges and its why the NIVEA Men Deep range is formulated with active ingredients such as black-carbon and micro-fine clay, to cater to men's grooming needs, offering long-lasting freshness, smooth skin.
Browse the NIVEA Men Deep range below:
- NIVEA MEN DEEP Body Impact:
Leaves your skin feeling hydrated and healthy-looking with up to 48 hours of intensive moisture.
- NIVEA MEN DEEP Deodorant:
The bold, long-lasting scents of Amazonian freshness, intense Espresso and Darkwood, the NIVEA MEN DEEP deo range comes with up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection.
- NIVEA MEN DEEP Shower gel:
NIVEA MEN DEEP Shower gel is made with an innovative formula that helps to deep cleanse the skin, absorb impurities and leave it refreshed.
- NIVEA MEN DEEP Shaving foam and Aftershave lotion:
NIVEA MEN Deep Shaving Gel cleans your skin for a superior razor glide, protecting and leaving nothing but a long-lasting clean feeling and the Aftershave lotion leaves your skin feeling fresh with a masculine scent while caring for your shaved skin.
