She has always been full of natural hair inspiration and Lupita has done it again with her SAG awards box braids.

We can't say it enough, representation definitely matters and seeing black girls who look just like us will never get old. Lupita Nyong'O did it once again for the black girls as she rocked box braids to the SAG awards and she looked amazing.

The braids were the work of celebrity hairstylist and longtime stylist of Lupita, Vernon François, who created the look by placing a long and wavy set of braids atop the actress's head before plaiting the rest down her back and adding some beads and hair jewelry.

It's honestly just another casual reminder that Nyong'o is never one to shy away from making a statement with her red carpet hair, makeup, and attire. Lupita does for the natural girls who never imagined their hair would be deemed red carpet 'appropriate' and is always unapologetically black in every single space she occupies.