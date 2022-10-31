RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Ladies! Here are 4 health benefits of drinking bitter leaf juice

Bitter leaf has numerous medicinal values and benefits to human health and lifestyle.

Bitter leaf plant with leafy green vegetable is also known as Vernonia amygdalina. It is a very popular plant loved by the people from the eastern and western parts of Africa.

Bitter leaf greens are used in the form of vegetable eaten to promote and enhance the digestive tract.

Aside from it being used as food, the leaf has loads of health benefit when prepared as juice, especially for women.

Here are some of the health benefits this miraculous plant has for women.

  • Treats stomach and abdominal pains

Bitter leaf helps in the treatment of abdominal issues like stomach upset, diarrhoea, dysentery, and other gastrointestinal tract diseases. Drinking a cup of bitter leaf juice twice daily helps bring relief from stomach problems.

  • Cures Insomnia

Bitter leaf juice helps in curing those suffering from insomnia. Take two glasses of bitter leaf juice every night, and your body system would be so calm you would sleep easily.

  • Lowers High Blood Pressure

The bitterness of bitter leaf juice helps to lower your sugar level and controls blood pressure. Doctors advise hypertensive and diabetic patients to consume bitter leaf as the potassium it contains is a good remedy for hypertension as it prevents sodium from spiking up in the bloodstream by flushing out the accumulation of salt.

  • Enhances fertility

Study have shown that bitter leaf boosts the chances of pregnancy among women. This is due to that detoxification power of bitter leaf which helps prevent the pollution of the antibodies that fight diseases, initiate tissue repair and regeneration.

This is known to boost the fertility of the ovaries, significantly; as well as eliminating ovarian cyst and premature ovarian failure.

