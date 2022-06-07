Kim Kardashian accused of stealing her brand name from Lori Harvey's skincare brand

It didn’t take long for most people to notice the similarities between Lori Harvey’s skincare line, Skn by LH and SKKN by Kim.

The similarities are striking and even the pronunciation is the same. The packaging bears some resemblance, both employing minimalist fonts and packaging.

Interestingly, a black-owned business incorporated in 2018 has an identical name to both of them, SKNN+. SKKN+ is spa and facial store.

SKKN+ founder Cydnie Lunsford filed a cease and desist against Kardashian in August 2021, when she wanted to trademark the name.

"I have painstakingly built my successful small business with my own sweat equity, hard work, and research. It's clear that I established my brand first," Lunsford said to Forbes.