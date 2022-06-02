RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

Temi Iwalaiye

Kim Kardashian just released a new set of skincare products, Sknn by Kim.

Kim for The New York Times [New York Times]
Reality TV Star and business woman, Kim Kardashian sat down with The New York Times to talk about her new skincare product, Sknn and her skincare routine.

The set is all you need for your beauty routine. It includes a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

The products are quite expensive, they add up to about $630. On the plus side, the products are refillable for 15% of the price.

When asked about the multi-step process to use the products, she said; “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,”

“I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all-natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.” she explained to the Times.

Her nine-step system “might seem scary to some,” she said. “That’s why I’m here — to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary. If any step is to be eliminated, it’s the exfoliators (there are two), which, depending on your skin, don’t require daily use."

Perhaps a justification for the complex skincare regimen of her products she jokingly said she would eat poop if she has to, “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,”

Thankfully, her new product does not contain any excreta. It is a well-researched project, she sought the help of Joanna Czech, an aesthetician and celebrity facialist.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

