Happy New Year as today is the first day of the year 2019.

If you are a Christian, you probably went to church for the watch night or crossover service. Your pastor must have given you the watchword for the year, “2019 my year of heavenly favours”, or “2019, the year of spiritual wonders.”

During the service, the man of God must have also gone on and one about how the Lord kept you and how 2019 is going to be a year of elevation for you.

If you are in your 30s, the problem with ushering in the New Year is that you become tired of all the rituals.

You don’t feel like dancing and clapping into the New Year at the watch night service. You don’t want to flash pretentious smiles when people greet you happy New Year.

You don’t want to lie that 2019 is going to be a great year. You want to unplug yourself from the dancing and merriment. You feel tired because you went through the same old maze in 2018 and it didn’t turn out to be special.

2018 demanded a lot from you. It threw curveballs your way, and it was mentally stressful. That’s why you feel like someone who barely made it. On December 31, you just wanted to crawl into your bed and blackout. You wanted to let out all the frustration, stress and disappointment.

Social construct, however, got the best of you, so you caved in, and went through the motions again.

Everyone is feeling excited about 2019. They believe this is the year that all their problems will disappear.

You are not this optimistic. You don't believe the hype. The truth is that it is normal to feel this way. Not all of us are going to roll into 2019 feeling like conquerors. Most of us are survivors who are not ready for the demands of a new year.

Go into the new year slowly, do not rush it. Don't let the vastness of a new year overwhelm you. Write down your goals for the first quarter of 2019. After doing this, break down into weekly and monthly plans.

Know this, 2019 is a daily journey. Take every day as it comes. Do what’s best for you and not what society thinks. In 2019, just be you.