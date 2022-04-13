How your sex drive changes as you get older

Men in their 20s

For men in their 20s, their sex drive is at a all time high because of excess testosterone.

It is at the highest it will ever be but lack of experience, anxiety about their body and relationship with the opposite sex might hamper this unbridled sex drive and lead to conditions like erectile dysfunction.

Women in 20s

Women in their 20s are pickier about who they have sex with even though they are at their most fertile stage.

Men in their 30s and 40s

A man’s sex drive decreases by 1% every year until he is 35 years when it takes a deeper nosedive, the responsibilities of work, children and life might cause sexual urges to steep.

Women in their 30s and 40s

Now at the prime of their child-rearing stage, women in their 30s are more experienced and assertive about what they want from sex.

However, pregnancy, taking care of children and the responsibilities of being a wife and mother might prevent them from exploring that stage.

Men in their 50s and over

Erections are not as frequent or firm though the sexual urges are still there, different health challenges might affect sexual prowess so to speak.

Women in their 50s and over