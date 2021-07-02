Pulse.com.gh shows you how to whiten the teeth using banana peels.

1. Peel the banana

Choose a banana with no spot. you want it to be ripe (as this is when it contains the most minerals) but not black.

2.Rub the inside of the peel against your teeth

For close to ten minutes rub the inside of the banana peel against your top and bottom teeth, until they are completely coated in a layer of banana paste.

3.Brush your teeth

Once the ten minutes are up, take a dry toothbrush and use it to brush the banana paste into your teeth.

4. Follow same procedure daily