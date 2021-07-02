How to whiten the teeth using banana peels
Yes, it sounds odd, but you can actually use banana peels to whiten your teeth.
Pulse.com.gh shows you how to whiten the teeth using banana peels.
1. Peel the banana
Choose a banana with no spot. you want it to be ripe (as this is when it contains the most minerals) but not black.
2.Rub the inside of the peel against your teeth
For close to ten minutes rub the inside of the banana peel against your top and bottom teeth, until they are completely coated in a layer of banana paste.
3.Brush your teeth
Once the ten minutes are up, take a dry toothbrush and use it to brush the banana paste into your teeth.
4. Follow same procedure daily
t's unlikely that you'll see any results after just one treatment, so continue rubbing your teeth with banana peel for up to two weeks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng