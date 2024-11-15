ADVERTISEMENT
Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know relaxers can cause fibroids?

How to straighten natural hair [youtube/shellytalks]
How to straighten natural hair [youtube/shellytalks]

Natural hair can be difficult to maintain; that’s why most women prefer to use relaxers to manage their hair. However, relaxers are dangerous and can cause fibroids.

Fibroids are a non-cancerous growth in the middle layer of the womb that can lead to fertility issues and birth complications.

Black women are disproportionately affected by fibroids. The rate of hospitalisation for fibroids is three times higher for black women than for Caucasians.

Additionally, they are also two to three times more likely to undergo a hysterectomy and seven times more likely to have a myomectomy—a surgery to remove fibroids.

A study carried out on 7000 women found that black women who regularly used chemical hair straighteners were two to three times more likely to get fibroids.

A different study assessed the levels of hormone-interfering chemicals in 18 hair products like leave-in conditioners, root stimulators, hair relaxers, hot oils, and anti-frizz treatments.

The conclusion was that some chemicals found in black women's hair products were linked to asthma and endocrine disruption.

Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them [bbc]
Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them [bbc] Pulse Nigeria
Relaxers have also been found to cause cancer. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute reported that people who regularly used chemical hair straighteners had a twofold increased risk of uterine cancer.

Some of the products that are considered harmful and you should look out for in your relaxers include phthalates, formaldehyde, sodium hydroxide (Iye), and parabens.

The scalp receives these products during application, and it is directly linked to the body system, so it absorbs some products into the body.

A comb attachment can straighten natural hair [haritagebymindy]
A comb attachment can straighten natural hair [haritagebymindy] Pulse Nigeria

To achieve a smoother look, start with freshly washed and conditioned hair, apply a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant spray, section hair into small parts, and blow-dry each section using a comb attachment from root to tip.

Always use a cool shot. This is a style-setting tool that makes your hair smoother and helps the style last longer.

ALSO READ: Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

To achieve sleek, shiny hair, start with clean, deep-conditioned hair. Use a high-quality heat protectant and ensure the hair is dry before applying heat.

Divide the hair into small sections and use a flat iron at medium setting. Run the iron slowly from roots to ends, combing through the hair with a paddle brush.

Avoid passing the iron over the same section multiple times to prevent heat damage.

ALSO READ: The harsh truth about hair relaxers

Rollers for natural hair [oprahdaily]
Rollers for natural hair [oprahdaily] Pulse Nigeria
ALSO READ: Do relaxers encourage hair growth? What to know

To create a bouncy, straight look, apply setting lotion or mousse to damp hair, section hair, and wrap each section around a large roller.

Allow hair to air-dry naturally or use a hooded dryer. After drying, gently comb through hair to achieve a bouncy, straight look without direct heat.

These steps help to manage hair without actually damaging it to prevent cancer and fibroids.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

