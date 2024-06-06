There is nothing as annoying as sleeping beside someone who snores; snoring is such a huge discomfort to other people and embarrassing for the person who snores.
How to stop snoring permanently
What if we told you that there is a permanent cure for snoring?
Recommended articles
You can make many lifestyle changes if you want to stop snoring. Things like avoiding alcohol and smoking and sleeping on your back, but if all else fails, here’s how to stop snoring:
How to stop snoring
Here's how to stop snoring permanently.
Wear a nasal strip or dilator
Nasal dilators are thin, flexible strips that increase airflow as you sleep, which may lessen snoring. They are affordable and can be bought over the counter, in pharmacies, and online.
External dilators pull outward to open the passageways after adhering to the exterior of the nose. Internal dilators work from the inside out by pushing outward rather than inward. While both kinds lessen snoring, internal dilators usually work better.
Use an anti-snoring mouthpiece
Anti-snoring mouthpieces are dental devices that can help reduce snoring by adjusting the lower jaw and holding the tongue in place. These mouthpieces come in two varieties: Mandabular Advance Devices (MADs) and Tongue Retaining Devices (TRDs).
A study found that this tongue-retaining device reduced snoring tensity by 68%. These devices can also help improve sleep apnea, but they should not be self-diagnosed or self-treated.
Palatal Implants
A palate implant is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that tightens the soft palate. Studies reveal that for some people, the implants greatly reduce snoring. They may help some people with their snoring and be recommended as a treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.
Somnoplasty
Somnoplasty removes tissue from the uvula and stiffens the soft palate using radio waves. Research shows it's effective in reducing snoring in some people, but not as effectively as palatal implants.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng