3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

Samiah Ogunlowo

Long hours in front of screens can take a toll on your eyes, but with these simple strategies, you can alleviate discomfort and maintain good eye health.

Long screen time is almost unavoidable in today's world [Pexels]
In today's digital age, prolonged screen time has become almost unavoidable.

Whether you're working, studying, or scrolling through social media platforms, your eyes often bear the brunt of extended screen exposure.

Eye strain, dryness, and discomfort are common symptoms that can affect your overall well-being. Fortunately, there are effective ways to soothe your eyes after long periods in front of a screen.

Here are three simple yet effective methods to relieve eye strain and promote eye health:

One of the most effective ways to alleviate eye strain is by following the 20-20-20 rule. This simple technique involves taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away.

By doing this, you give your eye muscles a chance to relax and reduce the strain caused by staring at a screen for extended periods.

This practice can also help prevent digital eye strain, headaches, and blurred vision.

It may sound simple, but consciously blinking more often can make a significant difference. When you focus on a screen, your blink rate tends to decrease, leading to dry eyes and irritation.

Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently to keep your eyes moist and comfortable. Blinking helps to spread tears across the surface of your eyes, preventing dryness and discomfort. You can also use artificial tears or lubricating eye drops to further alleviate dryness.

You can use lubricating eye drops to alleviate dryness [iStock]
Another practical approach to reducing eye strain is adjusting your screen settings. Start by ensuring that your screen's brightness matches the lighting in your environment. Excessive brightness can cause glare and strain, while dim lighting can lead to squinting and discomfort.

Additionally, consider using blue light filters or wearing blue light-blocking glasses to reduce the impact of blue light emitted by screens. Adjusting the text size and contrast can also make reading easier on the eyes.

By practising these methods, you can reduce the strain on your eyes and continue to enjoy the benefits of the digital world without compromising your eye health.

Prioritising eye care is important, so make these habits a part of your daily routine to keep your eyes healthy and comfortable.

