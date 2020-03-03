Coconut oil is popular for its excellent ability to moisturize the skin and get rid of bacteria on the skin.

Due to this effect, it has been discovered that it's also excellent for clearing stretch marks. Coconut oil is widely used or added to the skincare treatments due to its ability to repair the skin.

With coconut oil, you don’t need to break the bank for creams that claim to clear stretch marks. The properties of coconut oil keeps your skin healthy as it clears stretch marks.

Here are some of the ways you can use coconut oil to get rid of the stretch marks on your skin.

1. Plain coconut oil

You can use the ordinary coconut oil to get rid of stretch marks. All you need to do is heat coconut oil to a point that’s tolerable for the skin. Massage the warm oil on your skin for 5-10 minutes at night.

Leave the oil overnight and wash off the following day. Repeat this process daily for an excellent result.

2. Coconut oil and aloe vera

The combination of aloe vera and coconut oil will not only clear the stretch marks, but it would also supply your skin the nutrients needed to glow. Just mix one tablespoon of coconut oil and aloe vera gel.

Heat the mixture to a warm state and massage gently on the affected spot for about five to ten minutes. Leave the oil on your skin overnight and repeat the process every day for the best result.

3. Coconut oil and turmeric

Turmeric is effective at treating skin conditions and boosting the development of collagen. Its combination with coconut oil will send those stretch marks packing.

To make this work, you have to mix a half teaspoon of turmeric powder with one teaspoon of coconut oil. Massage the mixture on the affected area.

Leave for about an hour and wash after. Moisturize your skin after washing the mixture off your skin. Repeat this process daily.

4. Coconut oil and shea butter

Shea butter is popular for its ability to keep skin healthy. It has anti-inflammatory properties that get rid of stretch marks.

Mix a tablespoon of coconut oil and shea butter in a bowl. Apply the mixture on the affected area and leave it overnight.

5. Coconut oil and olive oil

The mixture of coconut and olive oil will do wonders for your skin. Mix half teaspoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of coconut oil.

Massage the oil blends on the affected area at night so you can leave it overnight. Repeat this process every day.