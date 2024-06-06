Stretch marks are deep lines on the skin around the abdomen, thighs, hips, breasts, upper arms, lower back, and buttocks.
How to get rid of stretch marks for good scientifically
Here’s how to treat stretchmarks scientifically.
They are caused by the skin rapidly stretching or contracting. Treating stretch marks is challenging and they can cause insecurities in many people.
Here are some scientific ways to treat stretch marks.
1. Dermabrasion
Stretch marks can be surgically removed with dermabrasion which produces smooth new skin and improved skin contours. Skin usually heals in two weeks, but the complete effect may not show up for several weeks or months.
2. Laser skin resurfacing
Laser skin resurfacing is a surgical procedure that uses short, concentrated beams of light to target stretch marks, removing layers precisely and stimulating collagen and fibre growth. The treatment results in immediate skin improvement lasting up to a year and it even has long-term benefit.
3. Microneedling
Microneedling involves using thin needles to stimulate collagen and elastin fibre growth, resulting in firmer skin. Results typically take three to six treatments, with full results within four to six months.
4. Retinol
Retinol, a vitamin A-based ingredient in anti-ageing skin care creams, can help you get rid of stretchmarks. It also improves wrinkles and texture, and it hydrates your skin. It may take six months for you to see results.
Some side effects of these treatments are small white bumps, swelling, hyperpigmentation, irritation, discoloration, and flaky skin. You should discontinue if you notice any of these signs.
