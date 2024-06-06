How to get rid of stretch marks for good scientifically

They are caused by the skin rapidly stretching or contracting. Treating stretch marks is challenging and they can cause insecurities in many people.

Here are some scientific ways to treat stretch marks.

1. Dermabrasion

ADVERTISEMENT

Stretch marks can be surgically removed with dermabrasion which produces smooth new skin and improved skin contours. Skin usually heals in two weeks, but the complete effect may not show up for several weeks or months.

2. Laser skin resurfacing

Laser skin resurfacing is a surgical procedure that uses short, concentrated beams of light to target stretch marks, removing layers precisely and stimulating collagen and fibre growth. The treatment results in immediate skin improvement lasting up to a year and it even has long-term benefit.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Microneedling

ADVERTISEMENT

Microneedling involves using thin needles to stimulate collagen and elastin fibre growth, resulting in firmer skin. Results typically take three to six treatments, with full results within four to six months.

4. Retinol

Retinol, a vitamin A-based ingredient in anti-ageing skin care creams, can help you get rid of stretchmarks. It also improves wrinkles and texture, and it hydrates your skin. It may take six months for you to see results.