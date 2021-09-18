RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How smoking leads to hair loss

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Smoking cigarettes can have a damaging effect on your hair and your hairline.

Smoking is bad for your health and hairline
Smoking is bad for your health and hairline

Your hair requires oxygen, nutrients and minerals to be healthy but, smoking can prevent these nutrients from reaching your hair follicles.

Recommended articles

Cigarettes contain 7000 chemicals and, 70 of them are carcinogenic; it is no wonder that cigarettes can lead to hair loss.

Smoking releases toxic chemicals that affect blood circulation, shrink blood vessels, and stop hair follicles from receiving the blood they need for growth.

Arash Babadjouni, a doctor in Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine together with other researchers carried out a study on mice to see if exposure to cigarette smoke would cause alopecia (a condition that causes your hair to fall out) and premature grey hairs.

Different studies revealed that smoking is related to alopecia. The majority of smokers were diagnosed with Frontal Fibrosing Alopecia.

Cigarette smoke contains free radicals. Free radicals are harmful molecules that can damage your cell’s DNA and cause oxidative stress. Research has shown that hair on balding scalps is sensitive to oxidative stress and that a damaged DNA cell affects hair growth.

Smoking also affects the circulation of blood in your body and causes your blood vessels to be blocked by plaque, (a clot like substance that blocks blood flow to your arteries).

When your arteries do not get enough blood, your scalp is also deprived of blood and this

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

'Buhari is not an angel or demon,' Fani-Kayode explains new APC love affair

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

How does a healthy vagina smell?

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Trending

How does a healthy vagina smell?

What does a healthy vagina smell like

5 ways to test if the honey you're buying is pure or fake

___9125329___2018___11___21___8___honey+feat

The downside of smoking weed

weed {wnbt}

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them