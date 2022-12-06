RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

If you are concerned about how your breasts look and you want them to look better, there are some things you can do about it.

Natural ways to firmer breasts

Every woman has a different breast size and shape. There isn’t a certain way to how normal breasts should look. Breasts are not categorized in any official or medical way. Here are some examples of common breast types.

Different types of breasts
  1. Side Set - The nipples frequently face opposing directions and there’s a big space between the breasts.
  2. Teardrop - These types of breasts are full and round but they look smaller at the beginning and become fuller
  3. Narrow — The nipples point downward, and the breasts are thin. 
  4. Asymmetry - One breast is bigger than the other.
  5. Round — Both the top and bottom of the breasts are equally full.
  6. East West - The right and left breasts move from the centre of the chest to the sides in an east-west direction and the nipples frequently face opposing directions. 

Exercise can have a positive impact on breast shape and size since breasts have fatty, connective, and glandular tissues.

Push-ups and weightlifting routines that target the pectoral muscles, like chest presses, can cause breasts to rise and look fuller.

Strengthening the back and shoulder girdle muscles through pull-ups, squats, and various plank positions helps to improve posture and move the breasts forward.

Breast size can be decreased by eating a balanced diet and engaging in cardio activities like running, aerobics, and swimming. This burns fat and improves breasts size and shape.

Losing weight will most likely lead to a decrease in fat in your breasts. Many women discover that their thighs and butt don't become slimmer with consistent exercise and a rigorous diet, but their breasts almost immediately get smaller.

This is because breasts contain not only glandular tissue but also fatty tissues, so they’re first affected when the body starts burning fat.

