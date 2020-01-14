Cellulite is the dimpled appearance of the skin that affects most women as it can be spotted have on their hips, thighs, and buttocks.

80 to 90 percent of women think of the dimpled, uneven skin as a major beauty issue, it's no wonder we all want home remedies for cellulite removal. Cellulite can be seen in people of all age groups even in teenagers or even younger and even older people.

Major causes of cellulite can be hormonal imbalances, genetics, and an unhealthy lifestyle. While those who are overweight tend to have a higher chance of getting cellulite, many thin women complain of it as well.

If you have cellulite on your body, you have nothing to worry about. Below are the homemade remedies for cellulite.

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a superfood. Massaging it into your skin could reduce the appearance of cellulite. Coconut oil is a great moisturizer which helps your skin look more supple. It also slows the growth of the tissue that pushes against fat.

2. Dry brushing

Dry brushing is one of the simplest home remedies to get rid of cellulite in your thighs. In addition to getting rid of dry skin on areas like knees, elbows, and ankles, body brushing promotes tighter skin, cell renewal, and blood flow. Dry Brushing improves blood circulation and with the improved blood flow to the skin, it will appear plumb thereby reducing the appearance of cellulite.

The bristles should be natural not synthetic. The bristles should be somewhat stiff, though not too hard. Look for one that has an attachable handle for hard-to-reach spots, if necessary.

3. Green tea

Green tea is a well-known home remedy for its properties to improve metabolism and burn excess fat in the body by forming fat-burning enzymes. It is advised to have 2 cups of green tea in a day to get rid of cellulite from thighs and legs quickly and effectively.

4. Water

Out of all of the home remedies for cellulite removal, this one may be the easiest; drink more water! Water helps improve circulation and decrease inflammation, both of which can help with the appearance of cellulite. Increased water intake helps with the appearance of cellulite because it looks like smoother skin

5. Coffee scrub

Coffee scrubs can be beneficial in reducing cellulite as well. The massage and exfoliation benefit the skin by stimulating blood/lymph flow and the caffeine in the coffee have a tightening effect. Massage into skin for several minutes using firm pressure and wash as usual. Use 2-3 times a week. Results should be visible within a couple of weeks.