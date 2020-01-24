You get a bitter tongue after fever as during fever the acid levels in our body increase and also due to the medicines which we take, our taste buds get bitter.

The body sends out inflammatory proteins to capture harmful cells. These proteins may also affect the tongue and taste buds, which could make a person experience a taste in their mouth that is more bitter than normal. These few home remedies will help you restore your taste buds after falling ill.

1. Eat lots of protein

Sources of protein like fish, chicken, or soy may enhance the sense of taste as they are savory . You can also have foods like eggs, cheese, and white meats.

2. Eat food rich in zinc

Consume foods rich in zinc like legumes, nuts, whole grains, shellfish, and dark chocolate. Zinc has been known to stimulate food intake via neuropeptide. Therefore, zinc can potentially enhance the sense of taste.

3. Have enough fruits

The best way is either to take some pickles, lemon or you can also take some honey after every hour. This will improve the taste. Also, even without doing all this, your tongue will get better on its own within 2 to 3 days.