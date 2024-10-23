ADVERTISEMENT
High body care costs are making it hard for FCT residents to maintain hygiene

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja o. Wednesday, they noted that staples like deodorants and antiperspirants have become luxuries.

A Nyanya resident, Miss Juliet John, highlighted the issue: “The price surge in skincare products is alarming, as they promote personal hygiene and cleanliness.

“Deodorants previously costing N500-N600 now sell for N2,000 and above.

“We’re not discussing perfumes and colognes; rather, roll-on deodorants and antiperspirant body sprays are the essentials protecting many from body odour.

“The prices have skyrocketed, becoming unaffordable. As someone who struggles to maintain my hygiene routine, it’s impossible for me to keep up.

“It’s outrageous for those whose income barely covers household necessities, these essentials may now be seen as luxuries rather than vital for personal hygiene,”he said.

However, Mr David Agwu, a resident and businessman, maintained that he would continue using his preferred products in spite of the cost.

Agwu noted that improvising was wise, as good personal hygiene boosted confidence.

“Investing in affordable alternatives, such as mini oil perfumes under N1,000 and budget-friendly antiperspirants, can mitigate the financial impact,” he advised.

He said this would not only prevent embarrassment from body odour but also enhanced confidence.

On his part, Dr Nnenna Solomon, a general physician, emphasised the importance of adopting clean habits and a structured lifestyle to eliminate body odour.

While deodorants, perfumes, and antiperspirants are essential, she stressed paying attention to specific body parts during bathing.

“Proper bathing habits and regular physical exercise are the most effective treatments for body odour,” Solomon added.

