RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Drinking water immediately after a meal can be detrimental to health.

Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)
Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)

And a lot of things have been said about the time and the amount of water you should be having before, during and after meals.

Recommended articles

But according to experts and nutritionists, it’s not a great idea to sip water while eating or immediately before or after meals.

The problem is that when you drink water too soon before or after a meal, it dilutes your essential gastric juices, causing difficulty in digestion and an upsurge in insulin levels.

When food remains undigested in our stomach, it can be harmful to the body, leading to several health problems, such as an increase in uric acid levels, high cholesterol, high triglyceride levels – a major cause of heart diseases – obesity, diabetes, etc.

Experts recommend a 30-minute window both before and after meals.

The bottom line is that while it is important to keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water every day, you should also know how long you will need to wait to drink before or after having a meal.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why married couples stop having sex

Why married couples stop having sex

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

5 reasons you need to take better care of your skin

5 reasons you need to take better care of your skin

5 popular names millennial parents give their female kids

5 popular names millennial parents give their female kids

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

10 people talk about the importance of pre-marital s*x despite religious restrictions

10 people talk about the importance of pre-marital s*x despite religious restrictions

Trending

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

Cannabis has a positive effect on chickens [Wikipedia/dw]

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

5 natural ways to make your lips soft and pink

Lips: Here are 5 naturally ways to make them soft and pink [Medium]

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts