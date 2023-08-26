ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

Samiah Ogunlowo

Proper care of dreadlocks is essential to ensure they remain a statement of pride and confidence.

It's important to wash and clean dreadlocks
It's important to wash and clean dreadlocks [YouTube]

For men who proudly sport this unique hairstyle, proper maintenance is essential to ensure healthy, vibrant, and well-groomed locks.

This article highlights five indispensable tips that will help you maintain your dreadlocks with pride and style.

It's important to wash and clean dreadlocks
It's important to wash and clean dreadlocks [Unsplash] Pulse Nigeria

Contrary to popular belief, dreadlocks need regular washing to stay clean and odor-free. Use a residue-free shampoo specifically designed for dreadlocks to prevent buildup and maintain their shape. Gently massage the scalp to remove dirt and oil, then rinse thoroughly. Aim for a balanced washing routine to strike the perfect equilibrium between cleanliness and preserving the natural texture of your locks.

Dreadlocks, like any other hair type, require hydration to stay healthy. Using a light and natural moisturising spray, gently mist your locks to keep them supple and prevent dryness.

It's important to hydrate and moisturise dreadlocks
It's important to hydrate and moisturise dreadlocks Pulse Nigeria
Opt for products with ingredients like aloe vera or coconut oil that won't weigh down your hair. Regular moisturising helps prevent breakage and maintains the resilience of your dreadlocks.

After washing, ensure your dreadlocks dry thoroughly to avoid mould or mildew. Gently squeeze out excess water and pat your locks with a clean, dry towel. Avoid rubbing or twisting, as this can cause frizz and damage. Allow your dreadlocks to air dry naturally, or use a low-heat hairdryer if necessary. Ensure they are fully dry before styling or tying them up.

It's important to maintain and retwist dreadlocks
It's important to maintain and retwist dreadlocks [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
To keep your dreadlocks looking neat and well-defined, regular maintenance is crucial. Schedule routine retwisting sessions, either at home or with a professional stylist, to maintain their shape and prevent matting. Avoid over-tightening, as this can weaken the hair strands. Strike a balance between maintaining their structure and allowing them to naturally evolve.

Nighttime care is just as important as daytime care. Use a satin or silk scarf, hair bonnet or pillowcase to protect your dreadlocks while you sleep.

These materials reduce friction, preventing frizz and breakage. You can also gather your dreadlocks in a loose bun on top of your head before bed to keep them tangle-free.

Dreadlocks can make men ultra attractive
Dreadlocks can make men ultra attractive [Livestrong] Pulse Nigeria
Dreadlocks are more than just a hairstyle; they are a reflection of your personality and style. Proper care is essential to ensure they remain a statement of pride and confidence.

By incorporating these five essential care tips into your routine you can confidently rock your dreadlocks with the assurance that they'll stay healthy, vibrant, and well-groomed.

Remember, when it comes to maintaining your dreadlocks, a little care goes a long way.

