5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

As you embark on this journey of motherhood, it's super important to take care of yourself and prioritise your health so your baby gets all the nourishment they need. That's where breastfeeding comes in. It takes a lot of energy to produce breast milk, also known as "liquid gold."

To support your breast milk production and ensure that you're producing enough milk, you need to eat healthy foods. Not only will this help you feel better both mentally and physically postpartum, but it will also ensure that your baby receives the best possible nutrition.

To make this phase of motherhood as smooth as possible, we put together a list of five best foods for breastfeeding moms to help you out. These nutritious options will keep you energized and support your baby's growth and development.

As a breastfeeding mother, it is important to consume the appropriate number of calories and nutritious foods. Here are some examples of foods and nutrients that you should incorporate into your diet to ensure breastfeeding health:

Protein

Protein must be part of a breastfeeding mother's diet. It's recommended to consume an additional 25 grams of protein daily. Some great protein sources include beef and pork, nuts, and seeds. An added benefit is that consuming enough protein can help with postpartum weight loss and maintaining energy levels.

Vegetables

As a breastfeeding mom, you need all the vitamins and antioxidants to support your baby's development and maintain your own health. Go for veggies like carrots, tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers, and sweet potatoes as they are packed with vitamins and minerals.

Dairy

For lactating mothers, dairy products are highly recommended. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, the body loses calcium which can lead to weakened bones. Consuming dairy can replenish the calcium stores and aid in the development of the baby's bones. Opt for dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt. These dairy delights will keep both you and your baby strong and healthy.

Grains

Grains, particularly whole grains, provide nursing moms with many important nutrients. Rice, bread, pasta, and oatmeal are good sources.

Fruits

Eat fruits like bananas, grapefruit, pineapple, watermelon, mangoes, and strawberries. Not only are fruits rich in nutrients including vitamin A, and potassium, they may help relieve constipation, which some women experience after giving birth.