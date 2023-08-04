ADVERTISEMENT
5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

Anna Ajayi

If you're a breastfeeding mother, your diet must include calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins A and D.

Nursing mums must have a particular kind of diet [BabyCenter]
Nursing mums must have a particular kind of diet [BabyCenter]

As you embark on this journey of motherhood, it's super important to take care of yourself and prioritise your health so your baby gets all the nourishment they need. That's where breastfeeding comes in. It takes a lot of energy to produce breast milk, also known as "liquid gold."

To support your breast milk production and ensure that you're producing enough milk, you need to eat healthy foods. Not only will this help you feel better both mentally and physically postpartum, but it will also ensure that your baby receives the best possible nutrition.

To make this phase of motherhood as smooth as possible, we put together a list of five best foods for breastfeeding moms to help you out. These nutritious options will keep you energized and support your baby's growth and development.

As a breastfeeding mother, it is important to consume the appropriate number of calories and nutritious foods. Here are some examples of foods and nutrients that you should incorporate into your diet to ensure breastfeeding health:

Protein must be part of a breastfeeding mother's diet. It's recommended to consume an additional 25 grams of protein daily. Some great protein sources include beef and pork, nuts, and seeds. An added benefit is that consuming enough protein can help with postpartum weight loss and maintaining energy levels.

New mums must eat their veggies [Pinterest]
New mums must eat their veggies [Pinterest]
As a breastfeeding mom, you need all the vitamins and antioxidants to support your baby's development and maintain your own health. Go for veggies like carrots, tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers, and sweet potatoes as they are packed with vitamins and minerals.

For lactating mothers, dairy products are highly recommended. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, the body loses calcium which can lead to weakened bones. Consuming dairy can replenish the calcium stores and aid in the development of the baby's bones. Opt for dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt. These dairy delights will keep both you and your baby strong and healthy.

Grains, particularly whole grains, provide nursing moms with many important nutrients. Rice, bread, pasta, and oatmeal are good sources.

Watermelon [Pinterest]
Watermelon [Pinterest]

Eat fruits like bananas, grapefruit, pineapple, watermelon, mangoes, and strawberries. Not only are fruits rich in nutrients including vitamin A, and potassium, they may help relieve constipation, which some women experience after giving birth.

Remember to also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and support milk production. While water isn’t necessarily food, getting enough of it is important.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

