5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Almost every African dance involves shaking the butt in some way. A 2011 study found that African dances can be a channel for healing from trauma.

Pulse Nigeria

Twerking gained popularity in Harlem, New York during the 2000s. It later entered the mainstream when performers like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj incorporated twerking into their routines. The term "twerking" is credited to African Americans.

Here are the health benefits of twerking

1. It tones your legs and glutes

Twerking involves holding a squat for an hour and toning your legs and buttocks. It works your glutes in unique ways through booty pops and shakes. The result of all that shaking is rock-solid thighs and glutes.

2. It strengthens your arms

Twerking on the wall is just like a bench press. There’s a move called the "sexy push-up," which is just like a regular push-up, only more enjoyable.

3. Improves your core and burns calories

Twerking is a core exercise where you brace your abs to activate your lower body muscles. Twerking for an hour straight can burn 300-480 calories, which is on par with burning calories during a 60-minute power yoga session or an hour of brisk running.

4. Improves confidence

Twerking is a powerful way to connect with your body, enhancing self-acceptance and sexual confidence. It's a celebration of your body. Twerking also improves body structure, boosting self-confidence and revealing your body curves.

5. Improves sex life