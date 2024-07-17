RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know twerking originated in Africa and is beneficial to your health?

Health benefits of twerking [freepik]
Health benefits of twerking [freepik]

Twerking involves shaking the waist and the butt rhythmically. It is a West African dance, that has its roots in the "mapouka" dance in Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended articles

Almost every African dance involves shaking the butt in some way. A 2011 study found that African dances can be a channel for healing from trauma.

Rihanna Twerking [Tenorgif]
Rihanna Twerking [Tenorgif] Pulse Nigeria

Twerking gained popularity in Harlem, New York during the 2000s. It later entered the mainstream when performers like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj incorporated twerking into their routines. The term "twerking" is credited to African Americans.

Twerking involves holding a squat for an hour and toning your legs and buttocks. It works your glutes in unique ways through booty pops and shakes. The result of all that shaking is rock-solid thighs and glutes.

Twerking on the wall is just like a bench press. There’s a move called the "sexy push-up," which is just like a regular push-up, only more enjoyable.

Twerking is a core exercise where you brace your abs to activate your lower body muscles. Twerking for an hour straight can burn 300-480 calories, which is on par with burning calories during a 60-minute power yoga session or an hour of brisk running.

ALSO READ: 5 health benefits short people enjoy that tall people don't

Twerking is a powerful way to connect with your body, enhancing self-acceptance and sexual confidence. It's a celebration of your body. Twerking also improves body structure, boosting self-confidence and revealing your body curves.

Twerking is excellent foreplay and works magic in the bedroom. Couples' sex lives are improved by twerking because it makes the woman feel sexy and arouses the man.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

What to do after a snakebite? [Tom's Guide]

Here's what to do after a snakebite

An AI-generated image of a man lying in a hospital bed (Hotpot.ai)

Understanding Multiple Myeloma: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

7 signs you're not drinking enough water