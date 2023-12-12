Glow Up Alert: Skinx Skin & Drinks cocktail event unveils a night of beauty & networking

Event Date: December 17, 2023

Why Attend?

Skincare enthusiasts, beauty experts, and professionals are invited to an extraordinary networking experience. This event, hosted by the visionary Shine Begho, aims to unite like-minded individuals, fostering connections and conversations around the shared passion for beauty and skincare.

Introduction of a New Korean Skincare Brand:

Witness the debut of an innovative Korean skincare brand, set to make waves in the Nigerian beauty scene. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to explore and experience this cutting-edge addition to the skincare market.

Fireside Chat on the Business of Skincare:

Engage in a dynamic fireside chat, delving into the intricacies of the skincare industry. For those eager to contribute to the discussion, the floor is open – express your interest to be part of the panel and share your insights. Topic: How do we improve the skincare ecosystem for all players.

Exclusive Giveaways:

As a token of appreciation for attendees, Skinx Skin has curated exciting giveaways and exclusive offers from event supports. Take home skincare products and goodies that promise to elevate your beauty and skincare routine.

Join us on December 17 for an unforgettable afternoon that blends the sophistication of beauty with the warmth of networking. Be part of a community that celebrates the artistry of skincare.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to RSVP, please contact:

