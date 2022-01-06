Fruits that can help lower your blood pressure

One of these diseases that fruits prevent is high blood pressure. High blood pressure is an issue many people face, especially men. High blood pressure is caused by diets with high fat or cholesterol and a lack of physical activity.

It can be cured through dietary changes and weight loss, but fruits are an easy way to lower blood pressure before it gets worse. Below are some fruits that are known to reduce your blood pressure.

Bananas: Bananas are rich in potassium, which is known to help reduce blood pressure. In addition, bananas also contain magnesium and vitamin B-six, both of which have been shown to lower blood pressure levels.

Oranges: Oranges are another fruit that is high in potassium. They also contain Vitamin C, which helps improve artery function and lower blood pressure levels.

Grapefruit: Grapefruits are a great source of Vitamin C, and they have been shown to decrease systolic blood pressure by up to 20%.

Pomegranates: Pomegranates are a great source of antioxidants, which can help protect the body against damage caused by free radicals.

Melons: Melons are rich in potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C. They have been shown to help lower blood pressure levels. One cup of melon every day can positively impact your blood pressure.

Avocados: Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, which may play an essential role in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintaining good cholesterol (HDL) levels.

Blueberries: Blueberries are high in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which can help improve artery function and regulate blood pressure.

Cherries: Like blueberries, cherries are also a great source of antioxidants, like quercetin. These antioxidants can help lower your blood pressure.