ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound

Miriam Mwende

In the face of a traumatic event such as a bullet wound, quick and effective first aid can mean the difference between life and death.

People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]
People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]

For individuals without medical training, the thought of handling such an emergency can be daunting. However, understanding and applying a few fundamental principles can empower you to provide essential care until professional help arrives.

Recommended articles

This guide offers a detailed approach to managing a bullet wound, emphasising safety, bleeding control, and shock prevention.

It also highlights key signs to watch for to assess the severity of the injury.

Whether you are a bystander or a concerned family member, these instructions aim to equip you with the knowledge to act swiftly and confidently in a critical situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Before approaching the injured person, make sure there is no ongoing danger to yourself or the victim then dial emergency services immediately.

While you wait for the first responders to arrive, ask the victim if they can hear you or respond to you. Then look for chest movement and check for a pulse on the neck (carotid artery) or wrist (radial artery).

Symptoms include pale, clammy skin, rapid breathing, rapid weak pulse, and confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use a clean cloth, bandage, or clothing to apply firm, direct pressure on the wound to stop the bleeding. If no cloth is available, use your hands to apply pressure.

A Mexican Red Cross ambulance [Image: Associated Press]
A Mexican Red Cross ambulance [Image: Associated Press] Business Insider USA

If the bullet wound is on an arm or leg, elevate the limb above the level of the heart to reduce bleeding.

  1. Do not remove the bullet: Leave the removal of the bullet to medical professionals.
  2. Do not move the victim excessively: Avoid unnecessary movement, especially if a spinal injury is suspected.
  3. Do not use a tourniquet unless trained: Incorrect use can cause more harm. Use a tourniquet only if you are trained and if bleeding is uncontrollable by other means.

A tourniquet is a device used to apply pressure to a limb or extremity to restrict blood flow. This is typically used in emergency situations to control severe bleeding when other methods, such as direct pressure, fail to stop the bleeding.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Location of the wound: Head, neck, chest, or abdomen wounds are more severe due to potential damage to vital organs. Limb wounds can be serious if major arteries or bones are affected.
  2. Exit wounds: Check for an exit wound, which might be larger and cause more damage.
  3. Bleeding: Heavy, uncontrollable bleeding indicates a severe wound.
  4. Signs of organ damage: Difficulty breathing, coughing up blood, or abdominal rigidity can indicate internal injury.

In Kenya, the treatment of gunshot wounds is subject to specific legal and medical protocols designed to ensure proper medical care and legal reporting.

Doctors performing surgery (image used for illustrative purpose) [Meta AI]
Doctors performing surgery (image used for illustrative purpose) [Meta AI] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

EXPLAINER: 8 considerations before choosing facility under NHIF

Medical practitioners and hospitals are required to report gunshot wounds to the police. This requirement is in place to ensure that the incident is investigated and to maintain public safety. The reporting should be done immediately upon treating the wound.

Despite the need for mandatory reporting, the primary duty of medical professionals is to provide immediate and necessary care to the patient.

While treating the gunshot wound, medical practitioners are also required to document the details of the injury thoroughly. This documentation is crucial for both medical and legal purposes.

Once a gunshot wound is reported, the police will typically initiate an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury. This may involve visiting the hospital, interviewing the victim, and collecting evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Editor's Note: In case of an emergency, contact 999 or for ambulance services:-

  • 020-2222181
  • 020-2222182
  • 020-2344599
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things every man should do at least once a week

5 things every man should do at least once a week

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

How Do You Singleton: A whisky discovery & personalisation journey

How Do You Singleton: A whisky discovery & personalisation journey

5 reasons for unexplained weight gain

5 reasons for unexplained weight gain

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

7 dangerous plants you should never eat

7 dangerous plants you should never eat

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound

Debunking 5 common pregnancy assumptions that first-time moms get wrong

Debunking 5 common pregnancy assumptions that first-time moms get wrong

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to get rid of hair lice naturally [europeanwritertour]

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

The best way to lose weight [Web Service]

The best way to lose weight according to experts

Goldenseal as a natural antibiotic [National Defense PAC]

7 natural antibiotics to fight infections

A past image of a police officer holding a gun

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know