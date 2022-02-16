Female celebrities who are open about cosmetic surgery, botox, and Brazilian butt lifts

While others never admit it even the results of a changed body and face are very obvious.

In the Nigerian celebrity scene, these are the women open about enhancing their faces and bodies with different procedures:

Laura Ikeji

Influencer, Laura Ikeji, documented her nose job on her Instagram story, and more recently her chin being injected with fillers.

Laura has allegedly said that she is influencing for these doctors and clinics but that seems like an added advantage to getting work done.

Nina Ivy

Ex-BBN housemate Nina Ivy walked us through her entire procedure and flaunted her newly-acquired body.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is also open about having her body done, even a blind man could see the drastic difference in Toke’s body pre and post-surgery.

Mercy Eke

Her hips and backside were not always like that, but when she stepped on the Big Brother stage, she let the world know she had work done.

Nengi Hampson

Nengi is also open about doing plastic surgery and admitted it while in the Big Brother Naija House.

Tonto Dike

Tonto Dike also shared that she had non-surgical liposuction done.

Other notable celebrities that have been open about going under the knife include Big Brother Naija alumnus like Khloe and Ka3na, and actress Onyi Alex.

Some female celebrities are not as open but contrasting their pictures from some years back would lead to the conclusion that they have done some work.

The interesting thing about these ladies is that they sell beauty products like slimming teas and waist trainers.

It seems to be an inherently contradictory way to sell these products but, no one seems to care because of visibility and sales for the brands and that is a job well done.

To some it is also another influencer gig for the hospital and plastic surgeon as Laura allegedly said.

Cosmetic surgery is popular in Hollywood, a common one is botox to straighten fine lines and prevent wrinkles and naive fans talk about how they haven’t aged a day.

American actress, Eva Mendes posted herself undergoing a cosmetic procedure known as mono threading that releases collagen and straighten fine lines and wrinkles. It looked brutal but she said it wasn’t painful when a fan asked about it.

Pulse Nigeria

For most of them, they always wanted to look a certain way and money offered them the opportunity to do so.

It can be argued that self-love is a spectrum, and people need not shame others for doing what makes them happy.

Sofia Vergara, an American actress popular for her role in Modern Family speaking to Instyle had this to say about botox and I agree with her;