Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

With a heart-pounding yoga session, vibrant Bollywood dance, high-energy aerobics, and a dazzling basketball talent showcase from its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Ecofitness didn't just launch; it soared to life. The event, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the CEO - Lanre Akinmuisre left everyone in awe. Let's dive into the highlights of this memorable day.

The event commenced with the Director of Ecofitness – Orhobo Ojonah’s inspiring opening speech. With passion and purpose, he reminded attendees of Ecofitness's core values – “a harmonious blend of wellness, eco-consciousness, and a tight-knit community”. His words set the stage for an unforgettable day.

Yoga enthusiasts found their serenity under the open sky, connecting mind and body in the yoga session. Bollywood dance enthusiasts grooved to the rhythm, and the aerobics session led by the fitness trainers pumped up the adrenaline. The basketball session showcased the Ecofitness community's sporting prowess while promoting its CSR initiatives.

The attendees were then taken on a tour of the wellness cafe to sample an array of healthy bites and refreshing drinks. Every morsel and sip was a testament to our commitment to nourishing bodies and minds. The spa tour provided a sensory experience for the attendees while introducing them to a vast selection of holistic treatments and products to address their skincare and wellness needs. Not forgetting the entertaining karaoke pods and merchandise store where attendees sang their hearts out and shopped for new workout fits.

Amidst the mixing, mingling, and joyous conversations, the MC anchored the fitness challenges that bonded attendees and illustrated Ecofitness’ commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Current gym members shared heartfelt testimonials, proving that Ecofitness is more than just a fitness centre; it's a transformative experience.

The Ecofitness launch event was more than a fitness and wellness centre opening; it was the birth of a haven where wellness meets sustainability and community thrives. Ecofitness is excited to continue this journey with everyone, fostering a deeper connection to well-being, the environment, and each other.

The Ecofitness team extends its deepest gratitude to all who attended and invites those who couldn't make it to come to experience the Ecofitness magic for themselves. With fitness and wellness packages for individuals, groups, and corporate clients. Come and take strides towards a healthier, happier future, one eco-friendly step at a time.

Stay tuned as Ecofitness unveils more exciting events, wellness tips, and community initiatives. Together, we'll make "fit good" a way of life!

For media inquiries or more information about Ecofitness, please contact the Ecofitness hub

