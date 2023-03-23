ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s officially Ramadan season and that means a lot of Muslims will be fasting. How can you show up for them?

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]
Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Here's how to support your friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Ramadan is the holiest month [Getty]
Ramadan is the holiest month [Getty] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Fruits are a great way to be energized and well-nourished while fasting. Ask them if it’s okay to buy them fruits. Then go to a fruit stall and buy a fruit basket for your muslim friends, neighbours and colleagues. You can also cook or order food for them.

When your Muslim friends are fasting, they can be around food and even watch you eat. You make it awkward whenever you make a big deal of the fact that they can’t eat and you can.

There are many reasons why they might eat during Ramadan, don’t be the fasting police if you see any of your Muslim friends eating. They might have health or personal reasons for doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Muslims would love to observe their five-times prayers. Supporting your Muslim colleagues during this period means allowing them to pray by not scheduling meetings during prayer times.

It’s not funny to make fun of the fact that they are fasting or say things like, ‘I bet you want to eat the chicken I am eating, but you can’t because you are fasting’. It's an inconsiderate joke.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Hilda Baci: A resolute restaurateur on a mission

Hilda Baci: A resolute restaurateur on a mission

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

Can men give women oral s*x while menstruating?

Can men give women oral s*x while menstruating?

Why women need to masturbate more

Why women need to masturbate more

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

10 reasons to upgrade your style, game, and more with the TECNO new SPARK 10 series

10 reasons to upgrade your style, game, and more with the TECNO new SPARK 10 series

How the Benin monarchy started and flourished

How the Benin monarchy started and flourished

5 popular masquerades in Yorubaland

5 popular masquerades in Yorubaland

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Here's why you need a sex pillow [Refinery29]

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

How to style your natural hair [Instagram]

5 cute natural hairstyles inspired by Sophie Alakija

Here's why some people enjoy choking during sex [Elitedaily]

Why people enjoy choking during s*x