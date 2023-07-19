ADVERTISEMENT
Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Anna Ajayi

Being on your phone for too long can hurt your eyes over time.

Prolonged screen time can cause eye problems [Pinterest]

If you’re one that enjoys social media, indulge in lengthy video calls, or watch lots of movies, you don't have to give up these activities entirely, but you do need to take some measures in order to protect your sight.

Understanding the potential damage staring at your phone for too long can cause is the first step towards safeguarding your vision.

According to experts at CalCare, phone use can have the following effects on your eyes:

  1. Damage to the retina: The blue light emitted by phones penetrates the eye and reaches the retina after passing through the cornea and lens. Over time, this exposure can harm the human retina and lead to vision problems.
  2. Disrupted sleep: Exposing your eyes to the phone's blue light before bedtime can disrupt your sleep pattern, making it harder to fall asleep, and affecting the overall quality of your rest.
  3. Cataract formation: Researchers have confirmed that prolonged exposure to blue light from phones can contribute to eye problems such as cataracts and macular degeneration. 
  4. Digital eye strain: Spending so much time on your digital devices can cause eye strain, leading to symptoms like headaches, eye pain, increased light sensitivity, watery or dry eyes, blurred or double vision, and burning or itching eyes.

To avoid worsening eye strain symptoms and protect your eye health, here are some simple steps you can take:

  1. Limit Screen Time: Try to reduce the amount of time you spend staring at your phone or other digital screens. Take breaks at regular intervals to give your eyes a rest.
  2. Use the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This exercise helps reduce eye strain.
  3. Adjust Screen Brightness: Dim the brightness of your phone's screen to reduce the intensity of the blue light emitted, especially in the evening and before bedtime.
  4. Blue Light Filters: Consider using blue light filters or apps that can reduce the amount of blue light emitted by your phone, easing the strain on your eyes.
  5. Maintain Proper Lighting: Ensure that your environment is well-lit, so your eyes don't have to work too hard to focus on your phone screen.
  6. Blink Frequently: Remember to blink regularly to keep your eyes moisturised and prevent dryness.
  7. Regular Eye Check-ups: Schedule regular eye check-ups with a doctor to monitor your eye health and catch any potential problems early.
Make sure to implement these practical tips and intentionally limit your screen time. Engage in activities that do not involve staring at a screen. These small changes in your daily screen habits can make a huge difference in the long run.

Use your phone. Don’t be used by it.

Read that again.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here's how to avoid it

