Do Getfit waist trainer work?? All you need to know, REVEALED

Do Getfit Waist Trainer Works??

This is one of the questions we see people enthusiastically love to ask many times.

When you wear a waist trainer, it stimulates thermal activity in your cores and causes you to sweat around your midsection.

The stomach has been designed to store fat within the body together with the excess water. The excess water in the body doesn’t go anywhere and that’s where the waist trimmer comes in handy.

Getfit Waist Trainer and tummy trimmer belts works by providing compression and belly suction which covers your entire belly fat and burns lower belly fat. Get fit Waist Trainers/Trimmers has an entirely Exercise-associated thermogenesis (EAT) 2. Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) to double the effect.…

Who Should Use Waist Trainers

Get fit Waist Trainers are suitable for burning Belly fat and serves as remedy for weigh loss combined with Getfit Apple Cider Gummies and Meal Plan

Ladies interested in Waist Trimming to enhance their curves

New Mom’s who wants to Eliminate Postpartum Belly

Men and Women who are concerned about belly compression & bloated tummy elimination

How Soon Can You Get Result

Typically, you will start to see visible results from 2 weeks with optimum consistency Wearing Getfit Waist Trainer, much visible results starts from 4 weeks. We advise that without exercise, you wear your waist trainer for 5 - 7 hours at a stretch consistently daily. While with exercise you should wear for 2 hours daily.

How long should you use your Waist Trainer

For Maximum result we also recommend that you should wear your waist trainer for as long as 2 month or at least 3 months usage.

Can you wear Getfit waist trainer to bed

For most working class, yes you can wear your Getfit Waist Trainer to bed. It might be uncomfortable for the first few days, so begin with 2 hours to bed and you will adapt with time.

How do you to lose belly fat 3x faster

To get 3x fast result, one need to combine waist training with physical exercise and dieting. More so, Getfit recommends its Apple Cider Gummies that helps burst out fat from within. Fitness experts have often times recommended some daily morning reps to do, which includes dumb bell side bend, wall squat, regular crunches, bicycle crunches, sit ups, vertical leg crunch among others. With prior determination and consistency you are sure to get result 3x faster than anyone else in the weight losss/belly fat blasting journey.

Which waist trainer is best for waist training

Depending on what you intend to achieve, your goal might be cinching your waist only or the entire underbust to the hips. Getfit waist trainer has got you covered. While Getfit 3 Strap Ruby gives you firm compression and reduces your waist and abdominal panniculus effectively, it helps you cinch the entire mid section from top underbust to your hips.

Like Getfit 3 Strap ruby, Getfit Drip Sweat attacks the lowest belly fat above the pubic bone region, Fupa and waist. Ideal for falling/dropping belly fat. Has a latest thermogenic material for burning belly fat with or without exercise.

Suitable for both men and women is Getfit Slim Waist Band, recommended for effective postpartum recovery and also Ideal for those who have a short torso and are busty. It focuses more on the lower abdomen, and helps in snatching the waist line.

Getfit Ruby Waist Trainer is a limited luxury edition. It goes from under bust to lower abdomen, the material is soft and flexible. Ruby covers your entire belly fat, and burns lower belly fat. It has a big and bold band with improved compression and belly suction/packing, with up-graded thermogenic material for seamless heat production to burn belly fat! Learn more about the best Getfit Waist Trainers on Getfit.ng

waist trimmer 3.0: is for burning waist fat and round belly fat, its not too long in length

Slim waist band 3.0: is black in color, full length and burns belly fat (ideal for lower and upper fat)

Ruby 3.0: is the Luxury collection and the materials used are of higher quality and its full length equally burns belly fat (ideal for lower and upper fat)

Getfit 3 in 1 Belly Eraser:Is Removable Band has 2 sided band you can chose from(Leopard print and Reverse black band) It can be used in 3 Variations, Big and Bolder band for better snatching and also full length(ideal for lower and upper fat) its invisible and can be used with tight dresses

How to maintain your Getfit Waist trainer

It’s most essential to note how best to maintain your Getfit waist trimmer. Fit fams have often advised not to expose product to direct sunlight. Your Getfit waist trainer should be kept in cool dry place. To clean your Getfit Waist Trainer, all you need to do is, mop with a soapy water & towel or foam, while you rub back and forth softly in one direction, [ Do not ruffle or wrinkle, do not use brush nor a Washing machine, as this can damage the velcro ]. After cleaning keep in a cool dry place.

How to know your sizes/measurement

To get your belly size, measure a little above your belly button with a tape rule. Regardless of how big or small your lower belly fat or body size is, you will surely find your fit size. Available sizes for waist trainers include the range of XS ( Xtra Small ) to 4XL (4Xtra Large): [ XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL & 4XL ]. These sizes of waist trainers cover for plus size women and men as well. See Size chart here.

How do you track your fitness journey with a smartwatch

These smart watch often comes handy for men and women [unisex]. With Bluetooth and GPS tracker function attached, and so you are sure to synchronize some of your smartphone [ Android/Apple ] features with your smart watch, easy right ?

You can use GFit 1 or Gfit 3 to track your you fitness progress. Check your calories burnt, Running Miles covered, heart beat rate, sleep monitoring among other cool features.

We shall explore 2 smartwatches and it’s feature to look out for when shopping for your smart watches and bracelets, typically for fitness and wellness tracking.

GFIT 1 SMARTWATCH

Gfit 1 Smart Watch has in a long time garnered an applausive rating of 5 stars and its good for those who don’t really want an obvious smart wristwatch but still have those functions in this minimalistic piece. It works well to help you achieve your fitness goals as it comes with a pedometer, sleep monitor, responds to every scene, and easily expresses your mood.

Gfit 1 helps you keep track of your work out section, your step counts/miles covered when you go for a run, calories burnt, your heart beat rate among other.

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Heart rate and sleep monitoring

Calories, steps, distance counter

Sedentary alert to read your text

All day activity tracking

Multi-sport tracking

Sleep monitor

Alarm

GPRS sport tracker

4 different clock displays

Touch button

Reminders to get up and get fit

Battery last 5-12 days (Depending on how actively it is used)

What's in the Box

1 * Smart Gfit 1

1 * User manual

1 * Retail box (it is a USB charging, there is no charger in the box)

GFIT 3 SMARTWATCH

The Gfit 3 Smart Watch Tracker offers exclusive quality, durability, and reliability all in one smart watch. It tracks your daily steps, calories burnt, including your water and calorie intake. This is just more than a smartwatch you know. It often monitors your sleep patterns and sends real-time alerts if it detects a high or low rate. Gfit auto detects your workout and track activity in real-time.

Want your music, calls and messages synchronized with your mobile phones? Yes, you can, Gfit 3 gives you the flexibility to use key features on your smartphone handsfree, all you need to do is a small touch and you are good to go with so much amazing feature in one Gfit 3 smart watch. Main interface consist of; Notice Bar, Status Bar, Function list interface, data bar to navigate through all major features and components.

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Battery: 210 mAh / Charging Time: 2hours 30 minutes

Operating Temp. -20c to 40c / Battery Time: 10 days

Feature Function

Blood Pressure

Passo - meter

Sleep Tracker

Push Message

Heart Rate Tracker

Blood oxygen

Alarm Clock

Remote Control

Social Media Notifications

Message Reminder

Call Reminder

1.3-inch large screen color screen smart bracelet

APP Language: Korean, Russian, Spanish, English, German, Italian, Japanese, French, Portuguese

Specification:

Style: Sport

Case Material: PLASTIC

Battery: 210 mAh

Band Detachable: Yes

Touch Screen: Yes

Compatibility: All Compatible

Bluetooth: 4.0

Water Proof Level: 5ATM

System: IOS 9.0 & Android 5.0 above

APP name: Lefun health, please scan the code in the manual to download and install the app.

What's in the Box

1 * Smart bracelet

1 * User manual

1 * Retail box (it is a USB charging, there is no charger in the box)

----