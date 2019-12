So you finally found yourself the edge control that the natural hair influencers use but for some reason, your edges are not staying laid as they should.

Well, we got you covered. If you have been experiencing difficulties in keeping your edges laid, you have come to the right place. Today's article will show you how to how to make your type 4 hair.

ALSO READ: Pulse List 2019: Top 5 beauty trends of the year

Below is a video to help you out. Watch and learn!