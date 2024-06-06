ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Infertility is a significant concern that affects many men worldwide.

Infertility in men
Infertility in men

Various diseases, if left untreated, can lead to infertility by impacting sperm production, function, or delivery. Understanding these diseases and their potential consequences is crucial for early intervention and treatment.

Recommended articles

Here are some diseases that can cause infertility in men if left untreated.

STIs are a common cause of infertility in men, particularly when they are not promptly diagnosed and treated.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Chlamydia and Gonorrhea: These bacterial infections can lead to epididymitis, an inflammation of the epididymis, causing scarring and blockage of sperm passage.
  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV): While often asymptomatic, certain strains of HPV can lead to genital warts and increase the risk of penile cancer, affecting reproductive health.
  • Syphilis: If left untreated, syphilis can cause significant damage to reproductive organs and lead to infertility.
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea ece-auto-gen

Various infections and inflammatory conditions can harm the reproductive system.

  • Mumps orchitis: Mumps, particularly when contracted after puberty, can cause orchitis (inflammation of the testicles), leading to permanent damage and infertility.
  • Prostatitis: Inflammation of the prostate gland can affect sperm quality and delivery.
ADVERTISEMENT
mumps
mumps online

Certain autoimmune conditions can affect fertility by attacking reproductive organs.

  • Antisperm antibodies: In some cases, the immune system mistakenly targets sperm, reducing their mobility and ability to fertilize an egg.
  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): This autoimmune disease can affect overall health and indirectly impact fertility.
ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic health conditions can also contribute to infertility in men.

  • Diabetes: Poorly managed diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation, where semen enters the bladder instead of exiting through the penis.
  • Kidney disease: Advanced kidney disease can lead to hormonal imbalances, reducing sperm production and quality.

Certain genetic conditions can inherently affect male fertility.

  • Klinefelter syndrome: Men with this condition have an extra X chromosome, leading to low testosterone levels and impaired sperm production.
  • Cystic fibrosis: This genetic disorder often results in the absence of the vas deferens, the tube that carries sperm from the testicles.
ADVERTISEMENT

Several diseases, if left untreated, can lead to infertility in men. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent permanent damage to reproductive health.

Regular medical check-ups, awareness of symptoms, and prompt treatment of infections and chronic conditions can help maintain fertility and overall health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Instead of energy, we're sleepy — avoid these mistakes when you drink coffee

Instead of energy, we're sleepy — avoid these mistakes when you drink coffee

Spray your shoes with hairspray — the effect will make you happy

Spray your shoes with hairspray — the effect will make you happy

Love is never too late as 102-year-old and a 100-year-old marry in retirement home

Love is never too late as 102-year-old and a 100-year-old marry in retirement home

How to make ice cream without milk or cream

How to make ice cream without milk or cream

SBC Champions tree planting on World Environmental Day

SBC Champions tree planting on World Environmental Day

6 lifesaving research you must do before meeting your online date in person

6 lifesaving research you must do before meeting your online date in person

Men, here are things you should know about periods

Men, here are things you should know about periods

5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

63-year-old woman births new baby, but she's not the world's oldest new mother

63-year-old woman births new baby, but she's not the world's oldest new mother

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

8 weird reasons men love to bet

8 weird reasons men love to bet

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

HIV can be transmitted through bodily fluids like blood, semen, and breast milk

HIV-positive moms with healthy babies; how it happens

Try these DIY face toners [Glam]

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

Rihanna

Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair

Hauwa Ojeifo and Melinda Gates [amazon/womendeliver]

Nigerian woman Hauwa Ojeifo receives $24 million grant from Melinda Gates