5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

Here are some diseases that can cause infertility in men if left untreated.

1. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

STIs are a common cause of infertility in men, particularly when they are not promptly diagnosed and treated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chlamydia and Gonorrhea : These bacterial infections can lead to epididymitis, an inflammation of the epididymis, causing scarring and blockage of sperm passage.

: These bacterial infections can lead to epididymitis, an inflammation of the epididymis, causing scarring and blockage of sperm passage. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) : While often asymptomatic, certain strains of HPV can lead to genital warts and increase the risk of penile cancer, affecting reproductive health.

: While often asymptomatic, certain strains of HPV can lead to genital warts and increase the risk of penile cancer, affecting reproductive health. Syphilis: If left untreated, syphilis can cause significant damage to reproductive organs and lead to infertility.

ece-auto-gen

2. Mumps and prostatitis

Various infections and inflammatory conditions can harm the reproductive system.

Mumps orchitis : Mumps, particularly when contracted after puberty, can cause orchitis (inflammation of the testicles), leading to permanent damage and infertility.

: Mumps, particularly when contracted after puberty, can cause orchitis (inflammation of the testicles), leading to permanent damage and infertility. Prostatitis: Inflammation of the prostate gland can affect sperm quality and delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

online

3. Autoimmune disorders

Certain autoimmune conditions can affect fertility by attacking reproductive organs.

Antisperm antibodies : In some cases, the immune system mistakenly targets sperm, reducing their mobility and ability to fertilize an egg.

: In some cases, the immune system mistakenly targets sperm, reducing their mobility and ability to fertilize an egg. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): This autoimmune disease can affect overall health and indirectly impact fertility.

4. Chronic diseases

ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic health conditions can also contribute to infertility in men.

Diabetes : Poorly managed diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation, where semen enters the bladder instead of exiting through the penis.

: Poorly managed diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation, where semen enters the bladder instead of exiting through the penis. Kidney disease: Advanced kidney disease can lead to hormonal imbalances, reducing sperm production and quality.

5. Genetic disorders

Certain genetic conditions can inherently affect male fertility.

Klinefelter syndrome : Men with this condition have an extra X chromosome, leading to low testosterone levels and impaired sperm production.

: Men with this condition have an extra X chromosome, leading to low testosterone levels and impaired sperm production. Cystic fibrosis: This genetic disorder often results in the absence of the vas deferens, the tube that carries sperm from the testicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several diseases, if left untreated, can lead to infertility in men. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent permanent damage to reproductive health.