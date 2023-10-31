Did you know there is a right time to drink water?

There are many instances where it is the perfect time to drink water:

Before eating

To aid digestion, have a glass of water half an hour before eating. Avoid drinking water right before or right after a meal since this will weaken the digestive fluids. An hour after eating, sip water to help the body metabolise the nutrients.

Before menstruation

By drinking enough water before and during your period, you can lessen bloating and ease premenstrual discomfort. Dehydration is one of the main causes of cramps or headaches. Increasing their water intake reduced pelvic discomfort, shortens cycles, and decreases the need for painkillers.

When sick

Drinking water is essential for recuperating from sickness. Drink plenty of water as soon as you feel sick, even if you're not hungry. Drinking alcohol and coffee-based beverages will only dehydrate you.

Anytime you sweat

Your body will lose fluids whenever you sweat from using a hot tub or sauna, spending time outside on a hot day, or even exercising. Your body releases heat through perspiration as your muscles heat up. You'll need to drink a lot of water to stay cool.

When you feel hungry

Are you hungry or thirsty? When hunger strikes, most people are unaware that they are truly thirsty. Hunger and thirst is similarly perceived by the brain. After drinking water, wait a short while to see if it satisfies your hunger.

When you wake up

One of the best times to drink water is first thing in the morning. Your body has experienced a protracted fast. For a quick pick-me-up, squeeze half a lemon into your morning glass of water to provide a potent burst of potassium, vitamin C, and antioxidant phytonutrients.

Before, during, and after exercise

Water is essential to replenish the fluids lost through perspiration. When you're exercising, drink two litres of water every 10 to 15 minutes. After exercising, drink two to four litres of water.

After sex