RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Diced Pineapples: 5 ways pineapples improve your sexual health

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some important benefits of pineapple for sexual health.

Pineapples are great for your sexual health
Pineapples are great for your sexual health

When it comes to aphrodisiacs, Pineapples are one of the most important fruits to have. They contain many nutrients that are good for your sexual health and make sex more enjoyable.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Here are some benefits of pineapple

Vitamin C-rich foods like pineapple are on the top of the list of things that assist with erectile dysfunction since it improves blood flow to the penis.

Vitamin C increases the ability to sustain an erection by enhancing blood flow to the erectile tissues.

Additionally, Nitric acid facilitates easier dilation of the blood channels in the penis. Pineapple boosts the generation of nitric oxide and prevents its breakdown.

This tropical fruit is a strong source of manganese in addition to being high in vitamin C. Manganese is also essential for men's libidos.

Pineapple contains manganese
Pineapple contains manganese Pulse Ghana

One cup of pineapple contains around 67% of your daily needs for manganese. Increased consumption of this element is associated with increased sexual desire.

In lab tests, it was found that a manganese deficiency caused a lack of libido and ejaculation.

Pineapple is a superb detoxifier. Pineapple juice's acidic pH and high sugar content are two factors that improve the smell of sperm.

One of the incredible pineapple health benefits for sexual performance is that it helps the body eliminate mucus.

Drink a glass of pineapple juice with your meal to improve the smell of sperm. While pineapple juice may enhance sperm odor, it does not always sweeten it.

There is an unproven claim that pineapple juice changes the smell and taste of female vaginal fluids.

Pineapple helps men last longer in bed by increasing their stamina. The high levels of vitamin C and thiamine in pineapple, in addition to bromelain, increase sexual stamina.

Additionally, pineapples are high in antioxidants which fight free radicals. According to studies, antioxidants boost sex hormone levels, increase fertility, protect against various age-related sexual disorders, and keep the immune system strong.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Win up to 2.5 million naira in the In-Harmony Challenge powered by Smoov Chapman

Win up to 2.5 million naira in the In-Harmony Challenge powered by Smoov Chapman

Diced Pineapples: 5 ways pineapples improve your sexual health

Diced Pineapples: 5 ways pineapples improve your sexual health

Meet the top eight Web3 developers and innovators from the Hack the Mara Hackathon

Meet the top eight Web3 developers and innovators from the Hack the Mara Hackathon

What the August meeting is all about and why it's so important

What the August meeting is all about and why it's so important

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Period on your wedding day? Here are 5 things to do

Period on your wedding day? Here are 5 things to do

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Trending

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Couple in bed

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies [Credit: www.fashionlady.in]

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine