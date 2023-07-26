ADVERTISEMENT
Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Temi Iwalaiye

Why do men get morning erections, and what does it even signify?

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]
Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

That's why we want to debunk five commonly held morning erection misconceptions.

Experiencing morning erections doesn't necessarily mean you're exempt from experiencing erectile dysfunction. If you are experiencing this, your erectile dysfunction is likely caused by psychological factors. Performance anxiety, depression, stress, low self-esteem, and guilt are among the common reasons why men might face difficulties with their erections.

However, if you don’t experience morning erections at all and don’t get a normal erection, it could be a very serious cause for concern.

If you had steaming dreams while sleeping, would it give you morning erections?

Morning and evening erections have nothing to do with dreams. Morning erections do mostly happen during REM sleep, which is when dreaming happens most frequently, but not because of a dream.

Male erections come and go frequently throughout the course of the night, not only early in the morning. However, people will often become aware of this because most of their REM sleep occurs in the morning.

With or without an erotic dream, a man can experience a wet dream.

Having several erections throughout the course of the night is extremely normal. Men normally experience three to six erections for every eight hours of sleep, though this varies.

Teenagers are having erections in the middle of the night that can last anywhere from a few minutes to 45 minutes.

Nocturnal emissions, also referred to as wet dreams, are ejaculations that men have while they are asleep. There isn't always a connection between wet dreams and erections in the morning and at night. Men can have an erection without being cognitively aroused at all; it is not rare for men to ejaculate while they are asleep.

Some men experience erections every morning. Some people don’t have morning erections every morning, these two scenarios are normal.

Morning erections can also be impacted by medical conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as well as psychological causes like severe melancholy and anxiety. Younger men experience morning erections more frequently than older men. However, it should be noted that erectile dysfunction will also affect morning erections.

